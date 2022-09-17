Why Is Fixed Deposit One Of The Most Dependable Savings Options

It can be quite challenging to know how to grow your savings for the long-term. There are a lot of investment options such as mutual funds, assets and gold. However, there is always an element of risk associated with such investments.

On the other hand, fixed-income instruments like fixed deposits have always been safer options that provide you with a stable and assured source of income. Since the returns are not dependent on market conditions, there is minimal risk attached to this investment option.

What Is A Fixed Deposit?

Before you understand what makes fixed deposit a dependable savings instrument, it is important to understand “what is a fixed deposit”.

A fixed deposit or FD is a financial product offered by Non-banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) and banks. In a fixed deposit, you can set aside money for a fixed time period and get a fixed interest rate.

At the time of saving itself, you will know what interest rate and how much money you will receive at the time of maturity.

There are two types of deposits – Non- Cumulative Fixed Deposit and Cumulative FIxed Deposit. This differentiation is done based on the type of interest pay-out you choose. Your decision regarding whether you want to receive interest periodically or at maturity determines the type of fixed deposit you choose.

Particulars Cumulative Fixed Deposit Non-Cumulative Fixed Deposit Definition Interest is accumulated throughout the entire fixed deposit tenure Interest is not accumulated, but periodically credited to your account Interest Pay-out Paid upon maturity Paid on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly basis, depending on your choice Income Flow No income during the fixed deposit tenure Regular income throughout the tenure Returns on deposit renewal Higher FD holders earns interest on interest. This leads to higher interest than Non Cumulative Fixed Deposit Lower Since the interest is paid out, reinvestment is only possible on principal amount. Total interest tends to be lesser than the cumulative option Suitable for Individuals with a regular source of income Retirees, senior citizens and freelancers looking for income on a periodic basis

Features Of Fixed Deposit

Now that you’ve understood the different types of FDs you can choose, let’s look at the key features of fixed deposits, which have been detailed below:

Secure savings option

Most market-led investments are subjected to fluctuations over time. On the other hand, fixed deposits are reliable and secure. This is because returns generated are fixed in FD. They are not affected by market volatility and remain stable throughout the tenure.

Tax Deduction

The interest earned on the principal amount is subject to tax deduction under the Income Tax Act of 1961. You can also calculate FD interest income while filing your returns under the “other income sources”.

Flexible Tenure and Renewal

Fixed deposits can be held for a period of a week to 10 years. You can choose the preferred term according to your needs and requirements while opening FD. You can also renew FD on maturity with ease but remember to check the interest rate, as it may differ.

Rate of Interest

The rate of interest for FD depends on the principal amount and tenure chosen. Typically, the longer the tenure, the higher the interest rates.

Benefits Of Fixed Deposit

As one of the most dependable savings option, the following are some of the key benefits that fixed deposit offers:

Encourages Habit of Saving

Saving is a habit we all wish to inculcate, but having no disciplined savings plan derails this goal more often than you’d want. Fixed deposits help with the same. Since saving with a fixed deposit account does not have any significant risk, people tend to get started with their savings easily.

Since it is also a liquid option, savers have a sense of satisfaction that the money can be withdrawn in case of an emergency. The penalty is negligible and certain financiers do not even levy any penalty.

Deposit Insurance of Rs.5 Lakhs

Bank fixed deposits are backed with an insurance of Rs.5 Lakhs. This coverage is provided by DICGC (Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation) which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI or Reserve Bank of India.

Irrespective of the amount of money deposited in the FD, depositors will be paid with the full coverage amount.

Higher FD rates for Senior Citizens

Senior citizens are offered an even higher fixed deposit interest rate. This practice is adopted by most non-banking financial companies and banks. The additional interest rate ranges from 0.25% to 0.65% above the standard fixed deposit interest rates.

Facility to Avail Loan against FD

Instead of taking a high interest unsecured loan, fixed deposit holders have the option to take a loan against their fixed deposit at a lower rate of interest. A small percentage of interest (0.5% – 2%) is charged above the fixed deposit rate.

Easy to Understand

As reliable an option FD is, it is equally easy to understand too. For an amount of Rs. 1 lakh for 1 year @ 7% interest, you get to enjoy an interest of Rs.7,186 (quarterly compounding). No market fluctuation will bring this amount down.

Overall, fixed deposits are a smart and secure way to save money in the long run. Make a smart choice by growing your savings with a fixed deposit, and secure your financial future.

