Why just clean our home on Diwali?

Diwali, the festival of lights & prosperity is celebrated with vigour & enthusiasm throughout the country. Families come together to light up the house, greet each other, and make lip-smacking snacks & desserts. The festival lights up the country & it signifies the victory of good over evil, light over darkness.

Diwali is one such festival where people de-clutter their homes, clean every nook & corner, and decorate their homes with flowers, diyas, and rangoli. A clean home helps create positive energy for attracting prosperity, happiness and positivity.

While we clean & accessorize our homes, we seldom clean our neighbourhood – the street, the park down the road, the promenade.

How often do we think about giving the city a clean-up? Our city deserves a Diwali clean-up too.

Gala Home Cleaning Products have come up with a distinctive & much-needed campaign called Gala #WhyJustCleanHome. An initiative that is giving our very own city a pre-Diwali clean-up and making it more Instagrammable.

The team visited 3 cities – Mumbai, Bangalore & Kolkata on the 19th & 20th of October & cleaned several parts of the cities to make them picture-perfect.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation representative said, “This is a great initiative taken up by Gala community to make the surroundings clean. They want to give the message to the public that we should keep our homes as well as our streets clean”.

Jatin Tarachand Gala, COO, of Freudenberg Gala Household Product Private Ltd spoke about the initiative and said, “India generates 62 million tonnes of waste every year. Out of this, only 70% of the waste is collected by the local urban bodies or municipalities, by the waste-pickers & rag-pickers. Segregation of waste takes longer & costs more. This can lead to harming the environment if mixed waste lands up at landfills. Gala this year, is also segregating the waste that it is collecting from various locations across the city. Through this forum, we would like to appeal to the people of India, to keep our cities clean & segregate our waste for better waste management.

Gala Home cleaning wishes you and your family a happy, safe and saaf Diwali”.

This Diwali, let’s make our home & our city beautiful.

