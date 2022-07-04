With flagship specs at mid-range pricing, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the phone to get

Flagship processor? Check. Best-in-class camera? Check. Super-fast charging? Check? Corning Gorilla Glass protection? Check. Sub-30k price tag? Check… Wait! What?

You read that right. With the Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus is offering flagship features at a bargain-bin price of just Rs 28,999 (or Rs 33,999 if you want to splurge on extra RAM and storage). It’s a significant upgrade over the previous mid-range king, the Nord 2, and surprisingly, a little bit cheaper as well.

If that’s not reason enough to pick up a Nord 2T 5G, here are several more

The most exciting feature of the new phone has to be the new processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300, followed closely by the introduction of 80W SUPERVOOC charging (adopted from the OnePlus 10 Pro) to the Nord line.

The Dimensity 1300 is packing a new AI engine and a host of efficiency and performance tweaks. These tweaks are what allows the Nord 2T to offer the OnePlus 10R-like AI image enhancements for the camera, and to boost gaming performance with AI-powered tweaks. The chip is also more efficient than the previous design, which should translate to even better battery performance.

Speaking of, 80W SUPERVOOC support is a real game-changer here. With this new charging mechanism, the Nord 2T 5G can offer a full day’s charge in mere minutes, a feature which, only a few months ago, would have been restricted to flagship phones.

Coupled with that 50 MP AI-enhanced camera on the rear, an improved version of the camera that earned a great deal of respect for its capabilities in the Nord 2, you’ll be treated to a proper flagship experience on a phone that’s priced for the mid-range segment. This includes support for DOL-HDR, AI Highlight Video, and more.

It’s hard to come up with a phone that offers a more well-rounded package and feature-set in this price range.

If you’re in the market for an upgrade, you’re in luck!

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is going on open sale on 5 July, and as is usual for OnePlus, an array of offers and discounts should get you the phone for much less than its MRP.

First, here are the variants on offer:

8/128 GB for Rs 28,999

12/256 GB for Rs 33,999

Both variants are available in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colour options

Now for the offers:

From 5-11 July, ICICI bank users should be able to avail a Rs 1,500 instant discount online, at OnePlus stores, and even on the OnePlus Store App. If you miss that window, you’ll still get no-cost EMI for up to three months till the end of July.

From 5-14 July, exchanging on an old OnePlus device can save you an additional Rs 3,000 as an exchange bonus (on OnePlus.in and on the app), and the first 1,000 shoppers on the app get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack.

If you’re a Red Cable Club member, you can get the Red Cable Care plan for Rs 749 on OnePlus.in and Store App, and for Rs 999 on Amazon.in and select stores. This includes a 12-month extended warranty, 120 GB cloud storage, a dedicated helpline, and more.

Existing members also save up to Rs 1,000 using Red Coins on the purchase of a Nord 2T 5G on OnePlus.in and the app.

