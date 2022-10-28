10 Lesser Known Facts About Twitter That You Must Know

Twitter is making the headlines. Elon Musk is ruling all of them. The saga of the world's richest man acquiring the popular microblogging site has grabbed the attention of almost every netizen. Most people are up to date with the recent happenings around Twitter. However, not all are aware of some intriguing fundas about the “birdsite” that have come to the fore since the site was established. How many of the following facts did you know about Twitter?

1. Twitter was not always Twitter. According to Nick Bilton's book, Hatching Twitter, which documents the birth and growth of the site, names such as Twitch, Smssy, and even Friendstalker were considered for the site.

2. When the site started, everyone's first tweet was automated. As soon as you joined, it would publish, “Just setting up my twttr.” Co-founder Dorsey sent out the first-ever tweet on March 21, 2006, at 4:50 pm PT. He beat Biz Stone to it by a minute. This particular tweet now has more than 50,000 retweets.

3. Twitter posts used to be limited to 140 characters because the site was born as an SMS phone service and was intended to fit its character limit. The current character limit is 280 characters.

4. In April 2009, actor Ashton Kutcher beat CNN in a race to emerge as the first Twitterer to have over a million followers.

5. In its early days, Twitter had toyed with the idea of making a “worship” feature. The idea was to get every single one of a person's messages if you worshipped them. The feature never came to be.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Twitter Deal Explained: Simple Story

6. The hashtag on the site was not created by an employee or founder but by a user. In August 2007, a person going by Chris Messina tweeted, “how do you feel about using # (pound) for groups. As in #barcamp [msg]?” The user came to be known as “The Hashtag Godfather.”

7. So you know about hashtags. But Twitter also has “Cashtags”. These are tags with a dollar sign followed by ticker symbols and are used to track news around stocks.

8. The name of Twitter's icon is Larry Bird. The bird has been named after Boston Celtics player Larry Bird. It has now surpassed the star's fame.

9. The Vatican once announced that following the Pope's Twitter feed during World Youth Day 2013 could decrease the amount of time a person has to spend in purgatory.

10. Elon Musk is not the only billionaire who tried to acquire Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg tried to do the same twice. However, both times, the offer was “disliked”.

