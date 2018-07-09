English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate World’s Largest Mobile Factory. 10 Must-Know Facts
Samsung is looking to have an edge in the Indian market with almost doubling the production capacity of its consumer-tech offerings including mobile phones, TVs and refrigerators. This is thanks to its newly expanded mobile phone manufacturing plant in Noida, which is now the world's biggest.
Samsung Logo. Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman)
Samsung is set to inaugurate the World's largest mobile phone manufacturing facility in Noida on July 9. The newly expanded campus is aimed at increasing the South Korean tech giant's stronghold in the country by nearly doubling its production capacity for products including Televisions and Refrigerators and other consumer technology commodities in addition to mobile phones. With Samsung pushing on the "Make in India" agenda with such vigour, here are some noteworthy points about the company's new manufacturing plant in Noida.
1. The facility will be inaugurated jointly by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
2. The new Samsung manufacturing plant sprawls across a 35-acre campus at Sector 81, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
3. The foundation stone for the Noida plant was placed back in 1996 and the facility commenced with the production of Televisions in 1997. It rolled out its first refrigerator in 2003.
4. Mobile phone manufacturing unit of the plant was begun in 2007.
5. A total of Rs 4,915 crore worth of investment has been made for the expansion of the manufacturing facility.
6. Samsung is aiming to double the production of its mobile, television and refrigerator units with the expansion of the factory.
7. The factory is anticipated to increase the production of Samsung mobile units from 67 million to 120 million units.
8. The facility will also enable Samsung to export products to SAARC and other nations.
9. The new Noida facility comes as a part of Samsung's initiative to make India its hub for production. The company aims to shift 50 percent of its overall production to India within the next 3 years, up from a current 10 percent.
10. Samsung has two manufacturing plants in India, located in Noida and in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. In addition, the company has five R&D centres, and one design centre in Noida, employing over 70,000 people in total and a network of over 1.5 lakh retail outlets.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
1. The facility will be inaugurated jointly by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
2. The new Samsung manufacturing plant sprawls across a 35-acre campus at Sector 81, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
3. The foundation stone for the Noida plant was placed back in 1996 and the facility commenced with the production of Televisions in 1997. It rolled out its first refrigerator in 2003.
4. Mobile phone manufacturing unit of the plant was begun in 2007.
5. A total of Rs 4,915 crore worth of investment has been made for the expansion of the manufacturing facility.
6. Samsung is aiming to double the production of its mobile, television and refrigerator units with the expansion of the factory.
7. The factory is anticipated to increase the production of Samsung mobile units from 67 million to 120 million units.
8. The facility will also enable Samsung to export products to SAARC and other nations.
9. The new Noida facility comes as a part of Samsung's initiative to make India its hub for production. The company aims to shift 50 percent of its overall production to India within the next 3 years, up from a current 10 percent.
10. Samsung has two manufacturing plants in India, located in Noida and in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. In addition, the company has five R&D centres, and one design centre in Noida, employing over 70,000 people in total and a network of over 1.5 lakh retail outlets.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hollywood Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator 2' Harley-Davidson Sold for Rs 3.3 Crore
- 2018 Suzuki Gixxer SP Series Launched at Rs 87,250 in India
- MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Celebrates India's Victory Over England With a Dance
- Ranbir Kapoor Joins Riddhima, Samara, Rishi to Celebrate Mom Neetu's Birthday In Paris; See Pics
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So