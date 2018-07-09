PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate World’s Largest Mobile Factory. 10 Must-Know Facts

Samsung is set to inaugurate the World's largest mobile phone manufacturing facility in Noida on July 9. The newly expanded campus is aimed at increasing the South Korean tech giant's stronghold in the country by nearly doubling its production capacity for products including Televisions and Refrigerators and other consumer technology commodities in addition to mobile phones. With Samsung pushing on the "Make in India" agenda with such vigour, here are some noteworthy points about the company's new manufacturing plant in Noida.1. The facility will be inaugurated jointly by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.2. The new Samsung manufacturing plant sprawls across a 35-acre campus at Sector 81, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.3. The foundation stone for the Noida plant was placed back in 1996 and the facility commenced with the production of Televisions in 1997. It rolled out its first refrigerator in 2003.4. Mobile phone manufacturing unit of the plant was begun in 2007.5. A total of Rs 4,915 crore worth of investment has been made for the expansion of the manufacturing facility.6. Samsung is aiming to double the production of its mobile, television and refrigerator units with the expansion of the factory.7. The factory is anticipated to increase the production of Samsung mobile units from 67 million to 120 million units.8. The facility will also enable Samsung to export products to SAARC and other nations.9. The new Noida facility comes as a part of Samsung's initiative to make India its hub for production. The company aims to shift 50 percent of its overall production to India within the next 3 years, up from a current 10 percent.10. Samsung has two manufacturing plants in India, located in Noida and in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. In addition, the company has five R&D centres, and one design centre in Noida, employing over 70,000 people in total and a network of over 1.5 lakh retail outlets.