$111 Billion Spent on Subscription-Based Apps in 2020, Top-100 Apps Take 11.7% Share: Sensor Tower

Consumer spending on apps recorded the highest in 2020, as did revenue from in-app subscriptions, a new report from Sensor Tower has said. According to Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence data for 2020, worldwide consumer spending in the top 100 non-game subscription-based apps grew by 34 percent year-over-year from $9.7 billion (roughly Rs 70,590 crores) in 2019 to $13 billion (roughly Rs 94,600 crores) in 2020.

The revenue from the top 100 earning non-game subscription apps accounted for 11.7 percent of the total $111 billion that people spent on in-app purchases last year. The report said that in Q4 2020, 86 of the top 100 earning non-game apps worldwide offered subscriptions, down three percent from 89 percent in the same quarter last year. The Sensor Tower report said that the growth of subscription app revenue in the United States trailed the global trend, but was still up from the previous year. US consumers spent nearly $5.9 billion (roughly Rs 42,949 crores) in the top 100 non-game mobile apps offering subscriptions during 2020. This was a 26 percent year-on-year from $4.6 billion (roughly Rs 33,485 crores) in 2019. These numbers are five percent more than the same figure a year earlier.

Spending in the top 100 subscription apps represented about 17.6 percent of the $33 billion that people in the US spend on in-app purchases in 2020, down 3.4 percentage points from the 21 percent revenue share they accounted for in 2019. Out of the top 100 earning apps in the US, 91 were subscription apps in Q4 2020, down slightly from 93 in Q4 2019.

The Sensor Tower report said that customers have historically spent more on the Apple App Store than on Google's Play Store, and the same holds true for subscription apps. Globally, the top 100 subscription-based apps on the Apple App Store generated $10.3 billion in 2020, a 32 percent rise from the $7.8 billion revenue last year. The top 100 apps on Google Play Store, on the other hand, saw $2.7 billion last year, up by 42 percent YoY from the $1.9 billion in 2019.

In terms of apps, Sensor Tower said that both globally and in the US, YouTube was the leader in terms of subscription apps, earning about $997.1 million (roughy Rs 7,258 crores) in gross revenue globally. While YouTube was the top-grossing subscription-based app on Apple's App Store, Google One emerged as the top grosser on the Google Play Store with more than $445 million (roughly Rs 3,238 crores) generated globally.