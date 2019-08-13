11th India Game Developers Conference Set to Take Place on November 22

The 11th edition of the India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) has been announced for November 22 and 23 in Hyderabad, Telangana. Organised and supported by the Telangana government in partnership with the Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association (TVAGA), the 11th edition expects to attract even greater global involvement in terms of infrastructure, game developers, service providers and ancillary players. Started in 2009, the tournament further expects to play a major role in India's hopes of becoming a pivotal player in the world of gaming, even as industry sources largely expect it to touch a valuation of over $1 billion within the next two years.

While much of this growth is expected to be drawn in through India's burgeoning and lucrative smartphone gaming community, the general consensus states that India will play a major role in how the world shapes up to accept the economy of gaming communities, and the steps that it represents. In a statement shared by the IGDC with News18, Rajesh Rao, president of IGDC stated, "We believe IGDC continues to be the must-attend conference to catch the latest trends, market intelligence, success stories, upskill with great talks and workshops, and meet investors."

Adding further on this topic, Sridhar Muppidi, vice president of the TVAPA, said, "The industry is maturing and we believe IGDC will be the big gaming trends congregation in AI, hardware, software and mobile gaming for developers, game enthusiasts and mature game companies, whose participation numbers have risen every year." However, Muppidi has so far not revealed any specific number of developers set to attend the competition right now, although we may see a ballpark figure for the number of total developers set to attend it, closer to inauguration. It has also not been disclosed as to who might be headlining the conference, and given the increased efforts by internet giants by Google, as well as innovation by local developers, we expect the festival to draw big names in due course.

The two-day festival is set to begin in Hyderabad on November 22, and unsurprisingly, topics such as VR and mobile gaming (Android and iOS) have been highlighted as key topics of the conference. Alongside keynotes, participants will also get to interact with indie and house developers, and sample new projects in the gaming area of the conference.

