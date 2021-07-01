14-Inch and 16-Inch Apple MacBook Pro Laptops Now Rumoured To Launch This September

Apple’s upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops have been a heavily rumoured product since the past few months. The new Macbook Pro laptops are rumoured to come with the next-generation Apple M-series CPU and may also feature a mini-LED display, an all-new design, and more. While it was earlier reported to be launched in the first half of 2021, that is now over. Now, the new MacBook Pro laptops are rumoured to come in September this year, if a new report is to be believed. According to a report in DigiTimes, Apple is planning a big investment in bolstering mini-LED production and the company plans to launch the new MacBook Pro models in the late part of Q3 2021. The third quarter runs from July till September.

It is being reported that Apple has reserved product announcements during the summer for its annual iPhone event, which occurs in September. Bloomberg had reported recently that the next few week will be quiet as Apple is not planning any major announcements or product reveals. The DigiTimes report also says that shipments of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will peak in October. This means that the launch will, in fact, be around September only. There is also a chance that Apple announces the new MacBook Pros during an event in September but not begin shipping the device until later.

The upcoming MacBook Pro models are rumoured to come with the most radical design change to the MacBook lineup in the recent years. The new MacBook Pros are expected to feature a flat-edged design, more ports including an HDMI port, and an SD-card slot reader. The MacBook Pro models are also said to feature an enhanced version of the Apple M1 Silicon chip and come with a mini-LED display.

