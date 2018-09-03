English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
14 Year Old Boy Addicted to Fortnite Game on PlayStation Headbutts His Mom
According to Logan's mother, her boy was once sporty and social. But when she brought him his first PS4, their lives changed.
(image: Youtube)
Loading...
A 14-year-old Fortnite gamer headbutted his mom when she tried confiscating his PlayStation. As a result, the mother is now suffering from a concussion, reported MetroUK.Logan is addicted to online gaming and his latest obsession is Fornite. He plays games all night long and apparently leaves the room only to eat or go to the bathroom, said his mother Britta Hodge.“It’s not as simple as taking the cord away and going, ‘Oh well, bad luck, you haven’t got the internet’.
According to Logan's mother, her boy was once sporty and social. But when she brought him his first PS4, their lives changed. Whenever she's attempted to intervene, Logan has become violent. She says she's been assaulted and forced to call the police when she tries to take his gaming devices away. "It's not as simple as taking the cord away and going, 'Oh well, bad luck, you haven't got the internet',' Ms Hodge explained to 60 Minutes. "Because the repercussions from that - angry, aggressive - we've had to call the police. I have been headbutted, I've had concussions."
Fortnite is a Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) game that was released in 2017 on the PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Android, iOS and Windows platforms. It has become a huge hit with young gamers across the world and has over 125 million active players, reported Forbes.
According to Logan's mother, her boy was once sporty and social. But when she brought him his first PS4, their lives changed. Whenever she's attempted to intervene, Logan has become violent. She says she's been assaulted and forced to call the police when she tries to take his gaming devices away. "It's not as simple as taking the cord away and going, 'Oh well, bad luck, you haven't got the internet',' Ms Hodge explained to 60 Minutes. "Because the repercussions from that - angry, aggressive - we've had to call the police. I have been headbutted, I've had concussions."
Fortnite is a Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) game that was released in 2017 on the PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Android, iOS and Windows platforms. It has become a huge hit with young gamers across the world and has over 125 million active players, reported Forbes.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
