19-Yr Old BSc Student Trolled on Social Media For Selling Fish After College; Kerala CM Orders Probe Against Cyber-Bullies
Hanan Hamid did all this to take care of her ailing mother, who is separated from her husband.
Hanan Hamid.
A 19-year-old Bachelor of Science student from Kochi was trolled on social media for selling fish after college hours. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday directed the state police to register a case against the cyber bullies.
Hanan Hamid, a final year graduate studying Chemistry in a college near Kochi had attracted attention after it came to light that she was eking out a livelihood by selling fish and also doing odd jobs as a junior artiste in films. She did all this to take care of her ailing mother, who is separated from her husband.
After the vernacular media highlighted her travails, the cyber bullies trolled Hamid for faking it as they spotted her with celebrities like superstar Mohanlal. They even went a step further suggesting that she was doing all that just to land a role with Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal.
There was no respite in bullying despite her passionate pleas that she was "not a fake and a genuine hardworking girl." It was only after TV channels reported her travails that on Friday Kerala State Women's Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine took suo motto cognizance and registered a case against these bullies.
The Commission also asked state police chief Loknath Behra for a report.
Vijayan wrote on his Facebook page on Friday that entire Kerala is with Hamid as she is the "epitome of dedication, commitment and hardwork". "The social media is a double-edged sword and Hanan need not look back , and she can go forward strongly as Kerala will be always with her," the Chief Minister wrote.
It was soon after Vijayan's post, that the direction came from his office to the police to see that a case be registered against all the "bullies" and also directed Ernakulam District Collector to see that she is given all the support.
Former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan also came out in support of Hamid and said that it was most unfortunate that a section in the social media is making life miserable for someone like her, "who at this young age is shouldering several responsibilities and has become a role model".
"A case should be registered against all those who have verbally abused this girl," said Achuthanandan.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
