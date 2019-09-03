1More Stylish True Wireless Earbuds Review: Feel More Expensive Than They Are

Wireless earbuds are well and truly the favour of the season. Actually, that has been the status quo for the past 12 months or so now, ever since the Apple AirPods created a completely new category of wearables and other audio brands decided they wanted to have their share of the fun too. 1More, the audio company that made the quite amazing Triple Driver earphones (around Rs 7,499) has also entered the fray with the rather interestingly named True Wireless Earbuds. These are priced at Rs 6,499 which makes these a rather interesting proposition on the price list—in fact, they are one of the more affordable options that you can pick from, without breaking the bank.

In terms of the design, and the fact that the 1More Stylish True Wireless Earbuds need to live up to their name, the company has got it spot on in most things. These buds are chunky but yet remain compact and easy to wear. The build quality feels top notch, and these should hold up well over time, which would perhaps include these falling down thanks to gravity being at work. The metallic finish in the very agreeable black colour finish is just the sort of simple elegance that works best for a lot of users. 1More says they have given a eco-friendly vacuum-plated coating process (NCVM Technology) to the Stylish True Wireless Earbuds. In fact, the charging case has a nice curvaceous design as well. Our initial trepidation comes from the fact that we had experienced charging cases for the Skullcandy Indy (around Rs 6,999) and the Skullcandy Push (around Rs 8,699) in the not too recent past, and they felt incredibly flimsy and absolutely not worth the price points those wireless buds are selling at. Good to see then, that 1More is showing true form and not compromising on build quality even when at a slightly lower price tag.

That said, it is truly perplexing that 1More has given a micro USB port on the charging case, and not a USB-C. I truly don’t have anything around that uses Micro USB—not my phone, tablet, laptop or headphones. Therefore, that is another cable for you to carry around. Not a hardship, but just seems unnecessary.

Wear the Stylish True Wireless Earbuds once you have the correct ear tip size deployed and these sit quite well in the ears. At least they sat well in my ears, though comfort will be subjective. The stabilizer fin didn’t really make much difference for me in terms of a tighter fit for better ambient noise isolation, but that surely helps in keeping the earbuds securely fastened. And that is exactly what was required. Pairing is a simple enough process on Android phones as well as the Apple iOS devices. But as I was settling down to watch the latest episode of something on Netflix with the room lights turned off before getting to know my pillow better, I got a tap on my shoulder. The better half pointing out that the blinking blue colour light on both earbuds was getting a bit irritating and could potentially disturb the little one. Interesting to note, this light blinking behavior was not noticed the next night. Perhaps a software issue?

Inside each earbud are 7mm audio drivers, and 1More calls these the titanium composite diaphragm. In terms of the sound, the 1More Stylish True Wireless Earbuds seem to be hitting the perfect balance between vocals and lower frequencies. There seems to be a very slight bias towards the latter, perhaps for more powerful bass response. But all in all, this works very well for movies and TV shows, different genres of music and podcasts. In fact, these are the closest to neutral sound that you would get on wireless earbuds under the Rs 10,000 price point. And that truly is the 1More Stylish True Wireless Earbuds’ strongest point. The definition of the different elements of a typical soundstage is nicely done and even the slightest of elements aren’t neglected. The mids in some tracks tend to be a tad subdued, but that is something we noticed only occasionally. At higher volumes as well, the 1More Stylish True Wireless Earbuds retain their composure very nicely and retain the full gamut of detailing as well as clarity. At no point do the lower frequencies impede on the mids or the vocals.

Music isn’t the only thing that the Stylish True Wireless Earbuds do well. 1More has not ignored the use case where a lot of people use these earbuds actively for voice calls as well. While I was testing these earbuds, the calls that I made (this was connected with my iPhone) were clear at both ends, and the ambient noise was suppressed well for both parties.

Battery life is close to 6 hours on a single charge at moderate and medium volume levels. The charging case gives an additional 18 hours or so of battery life, which means you really won’t have to reach for the charger often.

Great performance overall, and the 1More Stylish True Wireless Earbuds do not miss out on the essential features either. This supports the aptX and AAC codecs, which means high-quality audio files are very much on the agenda.

While you may have been eyeing the Apple AirPods, the Jabra Elite 65t or even the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless and holding back because they all cost a pretty penny, the 1More Stylish True Wireless Earbuds are perhaps the perfect alternative to consider. The sound doesn’t betray its more affordable price tag and neither does it have any build quality compromises either. Great battery life is a bonus. I have no hesitation in saying that the 1More Stylish True Wireless Earbuds are by far the best option if you are looking for earbuds under the Rs 10,000 price point.

