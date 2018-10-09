1More Triple Driver review: It is All About The Clarity of Sound

We have often noticed while reviewing earphones that the compact designs don’t always allow the leeway to show off some design extravagance or something that uniquely makes things stand out in a crowd. At the end of it all, it was hard to make out the difference between different headphones from afar, unless you got really close or picked them up. But that has changed, significantly, with the 1More Triple Driver earphones.The American audio brand has done a fantastic job with these earphones. For starters, you have the choice of two dual-tone colour combinations to choose from—one is a titanium and silver colour while the other is a even more refreshing black and copper combination. Run your finger on the outer of each earpiece, and you will notice a very smooth texture to the metal body. This is because the aluminium alloy body has been given the sand-blast treatment, something that a lot of premium smartphones also get. The attention to detail is perhaps best testified to by the fact that the audio cable that connects the earphones with your phone or PC or tablet, is reinforced by a very resilient material known as Kevlar. While that ensures the cable doesn’t break away or get damaged in due course of time (a bugbear for most earphones), it also ensures that the cable doesn’t mysteriously entangle itself while you aren’t looking.The 1More Triple Driver earphones get their name from the audio hardware they pack in. In each earpiece are two balanced armature audio drivers and one dynamic audio driver made of aerospace grade aluminium. Each handles a different frequency range, which means that when you are listening to any music track, the differentiation of the different elements will be better than what most earphones can manage—more hardware translates into better sound, is a simple rule that is on show here. The balanced armature drivers handle the higher-end frequencies while the dynamic audio driver handles the lower end frequencies for better bass reproduction.The 1More Triple Driver earphones are also THX certified earphones, and in the process became the first to do so. That is a huge achievement. The certifications mean that these earphones passed a battery of tests designed to rate frequency response, the level of distortion in audio output and any crosstalk between the different frequencies—the more frequencies, the better and the lesser distortion and crosstalk, the better.The direct result of all this audio hardware packed inside the 1More Triple Driver earphones is that the sound you get from this is simply better than most of its rivals. We did not notice any unnatural boosting for any frequencies, including bass, and everything sounds neat and punchy all through. We tried this with a variety of music, on a bunch of different audio sources to factor in how different audio processing hardware has an impact on performance—and we came away very impressed all through.Irrespective of the music genre or track, the vocals sound crisp without ever sounding too sharp or muffled. The mid-range frequencies are handled well, which adds that vibrancy and detailing to the music, without compromising on bass. Speaking of which, the bass is powerful enough all through, and at no point did we find it inadequate, unnaturally boosted or restrained or trying to impede on other finer elements of a soundstage. This bass is actually adequate for music genres such as Trance, and the vocals make it work well with everything else in your playlist. The only shortcoming is that at times, we feel the soundstage isn’t wide enough, but that is something you will only notice with genres such as classic rock, for instance.The in-line audio controls come in handy if you want to change the volume or pause a track without having to reach for the source device or open the music playback app. However, we did notice that at times, the volume controls can be sticky, when pressed absent-mindedly while working on documents (connected with an Apple MacBook Pro), and the volume changes can be rapid.The buying decision is made a tad more complex once we introduce the Semnnheiser Momentum in-ear earphones into the mix. These Sennheiser earphones have been around for a while, cost around Rs7,990, and still retain the brilliance. These have the typical Sennheiser neutral sound signature, which puts on an even peg with the 1More Triple Driver earphones. In terms of the build, the design and colour options are something that Sennheiser also does well, but the Kevlar cable gives the Triple Driver earphones an advantage. In terms of the sound, the Momentum in-ear have similar sound most of the time, but the bass in many instances sounds a tad less powerful than the Triple Driver manages all through. While the Sennheiser Momentum in-ear are surely worth considering, if we have to plonk our money down for one of these earphones, it would be the 1More Triple Driver, simply for the fact that they handle up-tempo music better.