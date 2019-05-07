English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Play Awards Announced Ahead of Google I/O 2019
Nine of the best apps of the year picked by Google on the Play Store include Marvel Strike Force, Envision AI and more.
Nine of the best apps of the year picked by Google on the Play Store include Marvel Strike Force, Envision AI and more.
Loading...
Google I/O 2019 is just about to get underway, and ahead of the annual developer conference at Google, the Alphabet-backed internet services company has announced the 2019 Google Play Awards, rewarding apps in nine categories that are deemed as the best of the year. The best of software on the Google Play Store on Android comes just ahead of Google’s new mid-season hardware launch, expected to take place in a few hours, later today.
The winners of the 2019 Google Play Awards and their respective categories are:
Standout well-being app: Woebot
Most beautiful game: Shadowgun Legends
Standout ‘Build for billions’ experience: Canva
Best accessibility: experience: Envision AI
Best living room experience: NeverThink
Best breakthrough app: Slowly
Best social impact: Wisdo
Most inventive: Tick Tock
Best breakthrough game: Marvel Strike Force
While some of the categories that are put in focus during the awards prioritise interface design and related elegance, other segments focus on aspects such as functionality, innovative features, storyline (in case of games), and in general, an overall app usage experience that can stand out from the frankly billions of apps in the Google ecosystem.
Last year, Canva was also present in the Google Play Awards list, picking up the award for being a standout startup on the Play Store platform. Meanwhile, Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, which can be safely credited with increasing the adoption of the habit of online shopping in India, was the winner of the standout ‘build for billions’ experience provider — a title that by complete coincidence, was won by Canva this year.
The winners of the 2019 Google Play Awards and their respective categories are:
Standout well-being app: Woebot
Most beautiful game: Shadowgun Legends
Standout ‘Build for billions’ experience: Canva
Best accessibility: experience: Envision AI
Best living room experience: NeverThink
Best breakthrough app: Slowly
Best social impact: Wisdo
Most inventive: Tick Tock
Best breakthrough game: Marvel Strike Force
While some of the categories that are put in focus during the awards prioritise interface design and related elegance, other segments focus on aspects such as functionality, innovative features, storyline (in case of games), and in general, an overall app usage experience that can stand out from the frankly billions of apps in the Google ecosystem.
Last year, Canva was also present in the Google Play Awards list, picking up the award for being a standout startup on the Play Store platform. Meanwhile, Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, which can be safely credited with increasing the adoption of the habit of online shopping in India, was the winner of the standout ‘build for billions’ experience provider — a title that by complete coincidence, was won by Canva this year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leave My Seat: Navjot Singh Sidhu Writes to Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show
- Taapsee Pannu Says Varun Dhawan is the Biggest ‘Diva’ She has Worked With
- Bengaluru Driver Turns Bus into Mini-garden, Leaves Netizens Rooting For Him
- IPL 2019 | Nigel Llong Under BCCI Scanner for Kicking Door After Spat with Kohli
- Redmi X Flagship To Be Called K20 Pro Reveals Leaked Protective Sticker
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results