Google Play Awards Announced Ahead of Google I/O 2019

Google I/O 2019 is just about to get underway, and ahead of the annual developer conference at Google, the Alphabet-backed internet services company has announced the 2019 Google Play Awards, rewarding apps in nine categories that are deemed as the best of the year. The best of software on the Google Play Store on Android comes just ahead of Google’s new mid-season hardware launch, expected to take place in a few hours, later today.

The winners of the 2019 Google Play Awards and their respective categories are:

Standout well-being app: Woebot



Most beautiful game: Shadowgun Legends

: Shadowgun Legends

Standout ‘Build for billions’ experience: Canva



Best accessibility: experience: Envision AI

: experience: Envision AI

Best living room experience: NeverThink



Best breakthrough app: Slowly



Best social impact: Wisdo



Most inventive: Tick Tock



Best breakthrough game: Marvel Strike Force

While some of the categories that are put in focus during the awards prioritise interface design and related elegance, other segments focus on aspects such as functionality, innovative features, storyline (in case of games), and in general, an overall app usage experience that can stand out from the frankly billions of apps in the Google ecosystem.

Last year, Canva was also present in the Google Play Awards list, picking up the award for being a standout startup on the Play Store platform. Meanwhile, Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, which can be safely credited with increasing the adoption of the habit of online shopping in India, was the winner of the standout ‘build for billions’ experience provider — a title that by complete coincidence, was won by Canva this year.