1-min read

2019 iPhone XR Successor May Come With a Larger Battery: Report

After a previous leak showed that 2019 iPhones may see Apple shifting from Lightning to USB-C ports, yet another update today gives another positive nod towards the battery life.

IANS

Updated:June 12, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
Apple is expected to bring bigger batteries bundled along with its upcoming 2019 iPhone offerings, the media has reported. In 2019, Apple's iPhone XR is expected to feature a 3,110mAh battery which is bigger than the 2,942mAh battery that the company added in iPhone XR launched in 2018, web portal The Elec reported on Tuesday.

The upcoming iPhone XR 2 is also being speculated as coming with Apple's A13 processor made with a second generation 7nm process that would increase the battery performance, thus offering a longer battery life as compared to the iPhone XR. In addition, the media reports also suggested that China's Ameperx Technology Ltd has already kickstarted the mass production of the new battery pack.

Meanwhile, the iPhone-maker is planning to upgrade the camera resolution and set-up in its 2019 line-up. While the front camera would be upgraded from 7MP to 12MP, a triple-camera setup would be implemented in the 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED iPhones, along with a new super-wide 12MP lens, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, noted Apple expert and predictor.

The Cupertino-based company is expected to officially announce new iPhones most likely at a September event, the report added.

