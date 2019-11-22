Take the pledge to vote

2020 Apple iPhones Will Have 5G And Improved Antenna Design, Says Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

The upcoming 2020 iPhones are expected to have Liquid Crystal Polymer or LCP antenna design and use Qualcomm modems.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
2020 Apple iPhones Will Have 5G And Improved Antenna Design, Says Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
iPhone 12 render leak (PhoneArena)

Apple, in the second half of 2020, is expected to ship 15 per cent to 20 per cent of new mmWave 5G iPhone models, a report mentioned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as predicting in his new investor note. Kuo further predicts that Apple will introduce 5G technology to all the upcoming iPhone models in 2020. The iPhone manufacturer is also expected to use modems from Qualcomm. Kuo is predicting that the upcoming 5G iPhone models will support both mmWave as well as sub-6GHz bands. "We expect that the shipment allocation of iPhone models that support 5G mmWave will account for 15–20 per cent of the total shipments of new 2H20 iPhone models. This will benefit LCP FPC usage a lot, given the 5G mmWave iPhone uses three LCP FPC units (vs. other iPhone models’ single LCP FPC unit)," says Kuo, in the note.

Kuo also mentioned that the upcoming iPhone devices will have Liquid Crystal Polymer or LCP antenna design. The LCP was first introduced in 2017 in the iPhone X, but it was not rolled out in all the iPhone models. LCP is considered to be good for 5G technology as it works efficiently in all temperatures and has a minimal loss. Kuo is also predicting that Apple will increase iPhone models powered with LCP FPC to 70-75 per cent in 2020 from the existing 40-45 per cent. Kuo justified his prediction with three reasons that state the iPhone 11 successor will adopt LCP FPC in more areas, the iPhone 7 series, which did not have LCP FCP has been discontinued and the iPhone XR shipments will fall as it also does not come with LCP FPC.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
