2020 iPhones Could be Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The outbreak of Coronavirus can possibly lead to a delay in the supply of Apple devices. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has informed investors regarding the same, and has asked them to keep a track on the Coronavirus outbreak in China as the same is impacting Apple suppliers like Foxconn and Pegatron. Kuo, in his note, mentioned about the delays that have occurred at Zhengzhou’s Foxconn site, which is apparently the production site for the popular iPhone 11 and the upcoming low-cost iPhone, the iPhone 9/iPhone SE 2.

The plant is currently focusing on the upcoming 2020 iPhones, and the development team there has not taken a break during the holiday. Furthermore, the brand has moved production equipment to India and other places due to the delays. There is a possibility of significant delay in supply of device that could lead to longer shipping and wait time for the upcoming products. However, a lot of this depends on when the supplier factories will reopen and the work will resume.

A significant delay in devices that are rumoured to be launching in the first half of the year like the iPhone 9 is possible. Last week, the Apple analyst had reduced the Apple device shipments target by 10 percent, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

