Airtel Payments Bank Launches Rewards123 Savings Account With Several Benefits, Offers for Account Holders

Airtel today announced a new kind of savings account for Airtel Payments Bank - Rewards123. Rewards123 is claimed to give more value to customers when they make transactions from their bank account. Airtel said that the Rewards123 account is designed to offer assured rewards on different types of digital transactions throughout the year. The new savings bank account gives multiple benefits to users with an annual earnings of up to Rs 960, the company said in a release. Users can open a Rewards123 account through the Airtel Thanks App using video KYC. Users can upgrade to the Rewards123 account if they already hold an Airtel Payments Bank account as well.

Customers can opt for the Rewards123 at an annual fee of Rs 299 and enjoy a wide range of benefits. Users get 1 percent cashback when a customer loads Rs 1000 through UPI in their account. The customer will get a maximum of Rs 10 per month. A 2 percent cashback on online shopping of Rs 1000 or more using the platinum debit card which comes with the account. The customer will get a maximum of Rs 40 per month. Further, there is a payment benefit which gives users a Flat Rs 30 cashback per month on payments for prepaid recharges, post-paid, broadband, landline, and DTH bill payments.

Other benefits of the Airtel Payments Bank’s Rewards123 account include include zero minimum balance, free Platinum online Mastercard Debit Card, and unlimited deposits with Auto-Sweep Facility. To know more about Rewards123, users can log on to https://www.airtel.in/bank/rewards123.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here