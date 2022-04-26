38 YouTube Channels Blocked By Govt This Month: Full List And More Details

The Government of India on Monday blocked 16 YouTube channels on the basis of spreading false news. Out of the 16 YouTube channels, six were based out of Pakistan. Before this, the government had banned 22 YouTube channels earlier this month over similar reasons.
The latest ban on 16 YouTube channels was announced in a government release on Monday, which said that the cumulative viewership of all these channels was 68 crores. Further, the 22 YouTube channels banned earlier this month had a lot more viewership. With the latest takedown, the number of YouTube channels that have been banned this month is 38, with a total viewership in hundreds of crores. Let us take a look at all the YouTube channels that have been banned in India this month:
INDIA-BASED YOUTUBE CHANNELS
- Saini Education Research
- Hindi Mein Dekho
- Technical Yogendra
- Aaj te news
- SBB News
- Defence News24x7
- The study time
- Latest Update
- MRF TV LIVE
- Tahaffuz-E-Deen India
- ARP News
- AOP News
- LDC News
- SarkariBabu
- SS ZONE Hindi
- Smart News
- News23Hindi
- Online Khabar
- DP news
- PKB News
- KisanTak
- Borana News
- Sarkari News Update
- Bharat Mausam
- RJ ZONE 6
- Exam Report
- Digi Gurukul
- दिनभरकीखबरें
CHANNELS FROM PAKISTAN
- AjTak Pakistan
- Discover Point
- Reality Checks
- Kaiser Khan
- The Voice of Asia
- Bol Media Bol
- DuniyaMeryAagy
- Ghulam NabiMadni
- HAQEEQAT TV
- HAQEEQAT TV 2.0
WHY ARE THESE CHANNELS BANNED
On Monday, a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the channels from India were publishing news and videos related to the announcement of a pan-India lockdown due to COVID-19. The channels were also fabricating claims regarding an alleged threat to certain communities.
As for the channels from Pakistan, the statement said, “YouTube channels based in Pakistan were found to have been used in a coordinated manner to post fake news about India on various subjects such as the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, and India’s foreign relations in the light of the situation in Ukraine, etc.
Earlier, on April 5, a PIB release had said that the YouTube channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels, including images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic.
