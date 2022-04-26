38 YouTube Channels Blocked By Govt This Month: Full List And More Details

The Government of India on Monday blocked 16 YouTube channels on the basis of spreading false news. Out of the 16 YouTube channels, six were based out of Pakistan. Before this, the government had banned 22 YouTube channels earlier this month over similar reasons.

The latest ban on 16 YouTube channels was announced in a government release on Monday, which said that the cumulative viewership of all these channels was 68 crores. Further, the 22 YouTube channels banned earlier this month had a lot more viewership. With the latest takedown, the number of YouTube channels that have been banned this month is 38, with a total viewership in hundreds of crores. Let us take a look at all the YouTube channels that have been banned in India this month:

INDIA-BASED YOUTUBE CHANNELS

Saini Education Research

Hindi Mein Dekho

Technical Yogendra

Aaj te news

SBB News

Defence News24x7

The study time

Latest Update

MRF TV LIVE

Tahaffuz-E-Deen India

ARP News

AOP News

LDC News

SarkariBabu

SS ZONE Hindi

Smart News

News23Hindi

Online Khabar

DP news

PKB News

KisanTak

Borana News

Sarkari News Update

Bharat Mausam

RJ ZONE 6

Exam Report

Digi Gurukul

दिनभरकीखबरें

CHANNELS FROM PAKISTAN

AjTak Pakistan

Discover Point

Reality Checks

Kaiser Khan

The Voice of Asia

Bol Media Bol

DuniyaMeryAagy

Ghulam NabiMadni

HAQEEQAT TV

HAQEEQAT TV 2.0

WHY ARE THESE CHANNELS BANNED

On Monday, a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the channels from India were publishing news and videos related to the announcement of a pan-India lockdown due to COVID-19. The channels were also fabricating claims regarding an alleged threat to certain communities.

As for the channels from Pakistan, the statement said, “YouTube channels based in Pakistan were found to have been used in a coordinated manner to post fake news about India on various subjects such as the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, and India’s foreign relations in the light of the situation in Ukraine, etc.

Earlier, on April 5, a PIB release had said that the YouTube channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels, including images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic.

