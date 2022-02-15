4.5 Lakh Techies Got Hired By Indian Tech Sector in FY22

The Indian tech industry hired nearly 4.5 lakh people in FY2022, the highest-ever net addition in the overall employee base, as the country went through pandemic-triggered digital transformation, a new Nasscom report revealed on Tuesday.

The industry recorded nearly 10 percent estimated growth in direct employee pool in FY22 with a highest-ever net addition of approximately 450,000 to its employee base.

With one out of three employees already digitally skilled, the digital tech talent pool stood at 1.6 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent, according to the report released by Indian IT industry’s apex body.

“We remain committed to catalysing the trillion-dollar digital economy with our focus on talent, technology, collaboration, and innovation," said Rekha M. Menon, Chairperson, Nasscom.

India has emerged as a global hub for digital talent with over 50 lakh tech workforce.

With massive focus on reskilling and upskilling, the Indian tech industry reskilled approximately 280,000 employees in FY22.

With over 36 per cent women employees, the tech industry is one of the largest private sector women employers in India with over 1.8 million women in the workforce, the findings showed.

With over 70 per cent tech organisations looking at adopting hybrid work models, the industry has set global standards on virtual screening, recruitment, onboarding and training, making it a business-as-usual norm.

“Leading the industry transformation narrative of ‘Think Digital, Think India’, the industry will maximise tech innovation and impact and build on future readiness with the ‘Digital Next’ priority of the industry," said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom.

