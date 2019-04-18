Apple Might be Working on Upgraded 4.7-inch iPhone Based on iPhone 8 Design

Apple may be working on a new, 4.7-inch iPhone based on the design of the iPhone 8, claims reports originating out of China. According to their sources, Apple is seemingly considering a smaller iPhone with updated internals in a bid to take on the mid-range segment of smartphones, and have the same effect as the iPhone SE back when the iPhone 6s was launched.

The reports state that the new iPhone will have a compact footprint, with a display measuring 4.7 inches, and sporting a full HD Retina panel. However, potentially interested customers would be concerned that such a product will feature a rather outdated design, if it indeed resembles the iPhone 8. Up until 2017, Apple stuck to its old design language of large foreheads and chins on its iPhones, prior to shifting to a full-display design that popularised the use of the notch in devices across the world.

However, while such a design was still passable back then, it might risk looking like too much of a compromise, given today’s scheme of things in terms of smartphone design. Apple is also reported to throw in the A13 processor at this new, compact iPhone, along with a minimum of 128GB storage, as it bids to take on the mid-range segment of devices and offer a basic entry point to Apple’s device and software ecosystem. Apple has reportedly set a product target of 20 million devices with Taiwanese manufacturing partner Pegatron, and if such a device indeed turns out to be true, it may be introduced in markets such as India, where Apple has a weak footing and is expected to make increased efforts to appeal more to the masses.

The compact iPhone is reportedly set to be priced at around the Rs 45,000 mark, which yet again raises the question of whether it risks appearing to be too much of a compromise in the overall scheme of premium smartphones. A price point of above Rs 30,000 in India is considered to fall in the premium devices category, which will reopen the affordability question of Apple’s products, even as the company looks to slash down its product prices with the help of local device assembly.

The new, compact iPhone is reported to be slated for a March 2020 launch, which is around the same time when Apple had launched the iPhone SE. Previous reports have hinted at the possibility of Apple considering a compact device with the iPhone X design language, which might prove to be a popular mid-range option, if priced correctly. The present report, however, states otherwise, and it remains to be seen how Apple’s device strategy shapes up, as we head into the second half of 2019 with the possibility of a 5G-enabled flagship iPhone looking more solid, after Qualcomm renewed its friendship with the Cupertino giant.