Poco India has big plans for 2022 and the brand has confirmed that it will be launching at least four new smartphones by June 2022 or the first half of this year. Poco India head Anuj Sharma in an interaction with News18 Tech confirmed that at least one model will be launched in each of the four Poco phone series– X Series, M Series, C Series and F Series.

“We will be refreshing the entire lineup of Poco smartphones in India. However, we will not add a new phone Series this year. You can expect to see new Poco phones in the existing X Series, M Series, C Series and F Series,” said Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India.

Poco also confirmed that the first smartphone that it will be launching in India in 2022 will be the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The launch will take place February 15.

Talking about the pricing, Poco will continue to play in the budget to mid-range price segment. You can expect the new Poco phones to be priced similarly when compared to the current models. However, Sharma said that there are chances that Poco may introduce a slightly expensive device and push the price bracket closer to Rs 35,000 in India. Having said that, the Poco C series will continue to focus on the budget segment of around Rs 10,000.

Talking about 5G smartphones, Sharma said, “We will be launching a mix of 5G and 4G smartphones and not just 5G-enabled phones in 2022.” Sharma added that the smartphone market in India has gotten “too complex" and it has become difficult to add everything along with 5G connectivity in budget phones due to the rising costs.

“When you add 5G support in a budget smartphone then you have to compromise on certain other aspects to compensate for the cost. It is all about balancing the spec sheet,” he said.

“While there is a lot of hype around the 5G rollout in India, what we need to understand is that not everyone will get 5G immediately and it will be rolled out in phases. This can take time. Also, we have no information about how much 5G data plans will cost in India. Of course, it will cost more than 4G data plans and budget smartphone buyers may not opt for 5G plans after all,” he explained.

NOT JUST PHONES, POCO MAY LAUNCH AN AUDIO PRODUCT TOO

Poco is now looking at expanding its product categories. While phones will continue to be its core focus, Sharma said that the brand has been working on an audio product for quite some time. Sharma took about TWS earbuds and a regular bluetooth headset too. There are chances that Poco launches a new TWS earbuds in 2022 and one of the core highlights of that model would be reduced latency.

Apart from the audio category, Poco is also looking at the smartwatch category. While he didn’t divulge details, Sharma hinted that if at all Poco ventures into the fitness wearables market then it would be an affordable smartwatch and not a fitness band.

MAKING BETTER CAMERAS FOR INDIA

In addition to this, Poco also has big plans on the imaging front, with focus on setting up its own camera testing and R&D team in India. Sharma said that there is a dedicated team this year to work on the software aspect of camera photography to please Indian consumers with better selfies and photos. He mentioned that Indian users mostly like popping colours in the photos clicked by their phones and there are other small details that Poco plans to integrate in the camera software to make photos appear more attractive to Indian users.

