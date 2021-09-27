Dazzling devices and gilded finishes await! Light up new beginnings this festive season with OPPO

The festive season is a time for friends and family, yes, but it’s also a time for celebration. You’ve spent weeks preparing your home, laying out your wardrobe for auspicious events, and you’re all set to spend quality time with your near and dear ones.

A lot of care and effort goes into the planning and preparation for festive events, including buying gifts for your loved ones. Perhaps you might want to consider stylish devices that complement the festive mood?

OPPO is all set to usher in the festive season and ‘Light Up New Beginnings’ with customers across India with the launch of the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, OPPO F19s Special Edition and the OPPO Enco Buds Blue through an innovative #ASKOPPO Festive Launch Show on 27 September 2021 where OPPO invites the community to connect and get their questions answered during the launch show.

Watch Rahul Subramanian and @damyantsingh, CMO of OPPO India on the #ASKOPPO festive launch where they take on your questions with some really interesting answers 🙂Don’t forget to tune in on 27th September 2021 at 3PM to catch them in action. pic.twitter.com/CALvOk8bBG— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 23, 2021

This festive season, with the launch of the all new OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition in Majestic Gold, you won’t look out of place amidst all the bling, Not only is it a powerful videography beast, its new Majestic Gold avatar will meld seamlessly with the gilded, festive environment you’ve created.

OPPO’s dazzling 2nd gen Diamond Spectrum finish on the rear is what cements its place in such a setting. Employing crystal drilling techniques to create a “millions of pyramid-shaped structures" on the glass panel to give a shimmering look that is unlike anything else you’ve seen before, it’s now all the more stunning in gold. Additionally, the UI gets a gilded makeover complete with a lotus flower design to match the festive spirit and setting. Who needs gold and sparkling jewellery when you have the gilded splendour of the Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition to moon over?

It’s not just the bling that makes the Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition a great companion. Powerful internals aside — thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, and up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage — you get a very special camera system that almost seems like it’s designed especially for our festivals!

What makes them special? Unlike regular smartphone cameras that capture a scene as is, and perhaps throw in a bit of background blur, OPPO’s Bokeh Flare Portrait Video feature helps capture the emotion of the festive season by intelligently flaring background lights and creating bright and sparkly bokeh balls in your background that go perfectly with the glitz and glamour of you and your home. This OPPO phone is exactly what you need when looking to immortalise memorable events this festive season with the picture-perfect portrait bokeh video.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for family, there’s the all new OPPO F19s Special Edition for trendy young folk.

It comes with a new AG shimmering sand finish on the rear that takes things up a notch to deliver a shimmering gold texture that feels just as great as it looks, is smudge resistant, and is durable. This is a phone that’s as much a blinged-out accessory as communication device and camera, and you will want to flaunt to it. Because it’s so sleek, it’ll fit comfortably in your hands.The massive 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast-charging virtually guarantee all-day battery life, allowing you the freedom to focus on fun, festivities, and loved ones, rather than having to constantly worry about charge levels and running out of juice during that crucial call or late in the night at just that moment when you want to capture that special pic.Lastly, OPPO is giving its popular Enco TWS ‘buds a makeover in blue. The all new OPPO Enco Buds Blue offering 24 hrs of battery life and solid bass in a device this small is exceptional in itself, but the fact that it’s selling for under Rs 2,000 is just the icing on the proverbial cake. You’ll be hard-pressed to find any TWS set under 2K that looks and sounds this good.

OPPO has been the smartphone trendsetter not just by its products but also with its thoughtful design that brings some thing new, thematic, and interesting for its customers at just the right time. OPPO is ready to brighten up your festivities with its special gold edition smartphones that will not only dazzle, but will bring fortune, blessings and a bright future.

The launch of this staggering line-up of festive devices from OPPO was done through an innovative #ASKOPPO Festive Launch Show. The event saw consumers from across India ask questions to their favourite tech brand and brought in a new cheer into the festivities.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition in Majestic Gold is priced at Rs 41,990 and will be available on Flipkart and mainline retailers from 3rd October 2021. This festive season customers can enjoy benefits upto Rs.10,000, which will have a cashback upto Rs 4000 confirmed through ICICI bank, Axis bank, Kotak bank, Standard Chartered and many others. Additionally, OPPO is giving attractive finance scheme like Pay Zero Down payment, OPPO premium services, One Time Screen Replacement offer.

OPPO F19s special edition is priced at Rs 19,990. It will be available across mainline retailers and Flipkart from 27th September exclusively on Flipkart with incredible offers valid between 27th September and 29th September, 2021. There are numerous offers which you can avail includes cashbacks worth Rs 2000 for all HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, BOB, Standard Chartered Bank, Kotak Bank and Federal Bank customers with no cost EMI upto 6 months on all bank cards. Loyal OPPO users get a 180-day One Time Screen Replacement offer as well. Instant Paytm cashback of Rs 2000 with an additional Rs 1000 vouchers. You can also get additional offers like One EMI scheme with IDFC First Bank and Zero down payment schemes. For consumers who are upgrading from other OPPO handsets can avail Exchange bonus of Rs 1500 and for those upgrading from other brands can avail Exchange bonus of Rs 1000.

Last but not the least the OPPO Enco Buds Blue is priced at Rs 1,990. It will go on sale from 27th September 2021 and will be available at a special price of Rs 1499 between 3rd and 10th October, 2021 on Flipkart.

So, what are you waiting for? Go gold this festive season with OPPO and don’t miss out on these special, limited-edition deals!

