4G Data at Less Than Rs 5 Per GB: Prepaid Plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Compared

Data is a ubiquitous requirement for us all, especially with most of us working from home. Coupled with power outages in some areas and intermittent Wi-Fi down time for some operators, mobile data can be your saviour in many places, sailing you through both work and boredom when you do not have a fast or reliable Wi-Fi hotspot to access. On this note, we look at unlimited prepaid plans on offer by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, and find out the most affordable prepaid data plans for you in their portfolio. Each of the plans mentioned offer data at under Rs 5 per GB, alongside offering additional perks such as unlimited calling, complementary content access and more.

Reliance Jio

We begin with Reliance Jio, the largest mobile telecom operator in India. Jio’s annual pack is one of the most competitively priced prepaid plans in India, and the best part is that each of its plans actually offer unlimited data. What this means is that even if you run out of your high speed quota of data, you will still be able to access essential internet services at a slower speed. This separates the value proposition of the plan from its competitors.

On this note, some of the most competitive plans on offer by Reliance Jio include:

Rs 2,599. Value and validity: Rs 3.51 per GB, 365 days. Benefits: 2GB data per day, 10GB additional data, Jio to Jio unlimited talktime, 12,000 minutes Jio to other operators talktime, 100 SMS per day and complementary Jio apps subscription (music, movies, news, live TV).

Rs 999. Value and validity: Rs 3.96 per GB, 84 days. Benefits: 3GB data per day, Jio to Jio unlimited talktime, 3,000 minutes Jio to other operators talktime, 100 SMS per day and complementary Jio apps subscription (music, movies, news, live TV).

Rs 399. Value and validity: Rs 4.75 per GB, 56 days. Benefits: 1.5GB data per day, Jio to Jio unlimited talktime, 2,000 minutes Jio to other operators talktime, 100 SMS per day and complementary Jio apps subscription (music, movies, news, live TV).

Bharti Airtel

Vying for the second slot in the Indian mobile telecom market, Bharti Airtel has also upped the competition of late by introducing a host of competitively priced prepaid plans in the market. These plans offer a bundled combination, with Airtel emulating Reliance Jio’s content offering of music, movies, live TV and more with its own partner content. The unlimited prepaid plans, hence, are quite interesting for all Bharti Airtel users, and maintain the competitive data pricing of under Rs 5 per GB.

On this note, some of the most competitive prepaid data plans on offer by Bharti Airtel include:

Rs 558. Value and validity: Rs 3.32 per GB, 56 days. Benefits: 3GB data per day, fully unlimited calls to all operators, 100 SMS per day and complementary subscriptions (Zee5 Premium, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, FasTag cashback, Shaw Academy courses).

Rs 449. Value and validity: Rs 4.01 per GB, 56 days. Benefits: 2GB data per day, fully unlimited calls to all operators, 100 SMS per day and complementary subscriptions (Zee5 Premium, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, FasTag cashback, Shaw Academy courses).

Rs 399. Value and validity: Rs 4.75 per GB, 56 days. Benefits: 1.5GB data per day, fully unlimited calls to all operators, 100 SMS per day and complementary subscriptions (Zee5 Premium, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, FasTag cashback, Shaw Academy courses).

Vodafone-Idea

In a bid to revive its struggling fortunes, Vodafone-Idea has been overhauling their business strategy. The operator is focusing on increasing the average revenue per user, while now also trying to attract more users back into its network. On this note, Vodafone-Idea is operating ‘double data’ offers with a number of its plans, which has brought its average price per GB of data down. This, it hopes, will help the operator remain competitive against Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

On this note, here are Vodafone-Idea’s most competitive prepaid data plans in India:

Rs 449. Value and validity: Rs 2 per GB, 56 days. Benefits: 2GB + 2GB = 4GB data per day, fully unlimited calls to all operators, 100 SMS per day and complementary subscriptions (Vodafone Play, Zee5).

Rs 399. Value and validity: Rs 4.48 per GB, 56 days. Benefits: 1.5GB data per day + 5GB additional data, fully unlimited calls to all operators, 100 SMS per day and complementary subscriptions (Vodafone Play, Zee5).