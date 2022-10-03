4K Videos Could Be Limited To YouTube Premium

Some users are now being required to sign up for YouTube Premium in order to access videos in a 4K resolution, possibly in an effort to increase revenue. Although Google didn’t formally announce this, several Reddit threads allege that users were prompted to sign up for YouTube Premium in order to watch 4K material and that it was marked as “premium” in-app.

A Reddit user who goes by the reddit username Ihatesmokealarms posted a screenshot of his device that reveals the text – ” Premium – Tap to upgrade.” Now, if this were to get implemented, what would it entail? Simply put, you shall not be able to access 4K resolution videos for free and instead 1440P or 2K could become the highest possible resolution that people can access for free. While this implementation might not affect the general consumer, people who frequently enjoy 4K YouTube content on their large TV screen may feel a downgrade in quality if they choose to stick to 1440P.

YouTube Premium currently costs Rs 129 a month, Rs 399 for three months or ₹1290 for one year, and as part of the premium service, you get to enjoy ad-free videos, picture-in-picture playback and access to YouTube Premium Music. Users can also download videos offline to play them later when they do not have access to a data connection.

According to several reports earlier in 2022, YouTube was also testing implementing 10 non-skippable ads before a video was played. The feature was reportedly scrapped and not released publicly.

