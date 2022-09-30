5 Best 43-inch 4K TVs You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 This Festive Season

With festivities around the corner, Indians are looking forward to buying new appliances for their homes and now that 4K TVs have become accessible, more and more people are gradually becoming comfortable to the idea of buying a new 4K TV. We feel the 43-inch size is just right for most households and under the Rs 30,000 price, there are plenty of stunning panels that deserve your attention.

If you are looking to upgrade to a budget 43″ 4K TV, have a look at the following recommendations:

1) Samsung Crystal 43″ 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

First things first, Samsung Crystal 43″ is a Tizen based TV, ergo, it doesn’t come with Android TV but that shouldn’t stop you from buying the TV considering even Samsung’s top-end Frame Series and Neo QLED series comes with Tizen software. The TV delivers deep blacks as it is a VA panel. Samsung has reportedly also improved its viewing angles. Moreover, it supports most HDR formats, including HDR 10+, HDR 10, with the exception of Dolby Vision. The refresh rate offered by the panel is 60 Hz.

Durning the on-going festive sales in India, the price of TV has dropped to an all-time low of Rs 28,969 on websites like Flipkart. You can also choose to buy directly from the Samsung India online store for Rs 30990 as part of the NO MO’ FOMO sale. Samsung is offering instant cashback of up to 10% for customers of some leading banks like HDFC and ICICI.

2) LG UQ7500 43″ Ultra HD LED Smart WebOS TV

Like Samsung, LG uses its own WebOS instead of Android TV but the TV offer an sharp 4K panel with accurate colour reproduction and offers support for gaming specific features like HGiG, ALLM, HDMI 2.0 eARC, etc. The TV also carries support for HDR 10, HDR10 Pro and Filmmaker mode. Further, the offers decent 20W speakers and 10-bit 4K video output at 60FPS.

You can currently buy the 43″ variant of the LG UQ7500 4K TV for as low as Rs 28,990 on Flipkart and Amazon. For the price, it delivers an exceptional content consumption experience.

3) Motorola Revou 43″ Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV

For Rs 25,001, the Motorola Revou 43″ delivers front facing speakers that sound full and offers an excellent all-round 4K panel with a claimed peak brightness of 350 nits. Now, due to the front facing speaker at the bottom of TV, it almost looks like as if you have a sound bar attached to the TV, but as a whole, the TV looks attractive and should ideally fit living rooms of all shapes and sizes. It also offers HDR formats like Dolby Vision.

As part of the on-going sales, the TV is available for Rs 25,001 on Flipkart. Further, you can avail an additional cashback of 10% if you pay using ICICI/Axis cards.

4) Mi X Series 43 inch Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV

The TV is compatible with HLG and HDR10, Wide Color Gamut, 94% DCPI-3 colour gamut, Reality Flow MEMC, Xiaomi’s modified Vivid Picture Engine, and other display technologies. It delivers a 4K 60FPS output and offers one HDMI 2.1 port that enables Auto Low Latency Mode or ALLM.

Additional features of the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series include a quad-core A55 CPU, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and I/O ports that include two USB A connections, three HDMI (eARC x 1), an ethernet connector, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an optical audio out. The TV is currently available to purchase starting at Rs 28,999.

5) Nokia 43 inch Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV

This TV is the least expensive on the list yet provides excellent value for the money, costing only Rs 21,999 during the current deals. It delivers a 4K 60 FPS output and excellent 24W sound while supporting Dolby formats including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

You can take advantage of everything Android TV has to offer, including gamepad support and up to 7000 downloaded apps, because it runs on Android 11. In order to meet your streaming needs, you also receive a built-in Chromecast.

