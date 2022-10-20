5 Best Camera-centric Smartphones To Buy This Diwali

With the festive season in full swing in India, people are in for a fun time as Diwali approaches. Right from meeting friends and family, capturing your precious moments to visiting beautifully lit markets, having a good smartphone camera helps in making sure that you are capturing your memories in the best possible way.

We have listed the best camera smartphones for every budget and in no particular order:

1) Pixel 6a

Google Pixel phones have always been known for their photo-taking prowess, thanks to Google’s computational photography algorithms. The Pixel 6a offers a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 12.2-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 114-degree field of view. The phone can capture 4K videos, up to 60 fps and 1080P footage up to 240 fps.

The Pixel 6a is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 28,028 on Flipkart if you have an SBI credit card. For the price, the Pixel 6a is a no-brainer and trades blows with phones in categories above it.

2) iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

Being the most expensive phones on this list, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max offer some of the best cameras on any smartphone out right now. First things first, if you want to shoot the best possible video on a phone, buy the iPhone 14 Pro. With 4K ProRes videos and 48-megapixel ProRaw photos, you can do justice to your Diwali photos and videos.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have a triple-camera setup on the back, with the primary being a 48-megapixel shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide and 3X telephoto lens. On the front, it houses an equally competent 12-megapixel selfie camera, which can do 4K videos and shoots in ProRaw.

3) Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+

The phone has recently dropped in price, owing to festive sales, and now that you get the Galaxy S22 for under Rs 60,000, the triple-camera offers some of the best imaging you can get.

The images from the main 50-megapixel primary camera turn out sharp and have an excellent dynamic range and highlight roll-off. Moreover, being as famous as it is, the portrait mode on the S22 offers some of the best edge detection and realistic bokeh you can expect from a smartphone in 2022. Additionally, the 12-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel 3X telephoto lens offer consistent results as well.

4) Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion offers a 108-megapixel primary camera at the helm, with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and supplementary 2-megapixel depth sensor. The images coming out of the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion are rich in detail, have a good dynamic range and offer a pleasing color science.

Moreover, the selfie camera is a 32-meagpixel unit and provides a good price-to-performance ratio as well. Overall, for under Rs 20,000, the Motorola Edge 20 offers a balanced experience for people looking to capture beautiful imagery.

5) Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

In India, Google has launched a mainline Pixel flagship after nearly three years. The last Pixel flagship to launch in the country was the Pixel 3. Now that Pixel 7 Series is official in India, people are going to take note of the remarkable images the phones can take.

The Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 offer the same 50-megapixel main camera that uses pixel binning to churn out 12-megapixel stills with great detail and maintain the “pixel look” the brand is known for. In addition, the Pixel 7 Pro features a 5X 48-megapixel telephoto lens that allows for 10X stills without loss of quality. Both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro offer ultrawide lenses, but notably the Pixel 7 gets the sensor from last year’s Pixel 6 Pro and does not offer the macro capability that the Pixel 7 Pro does with its ultrawide lens.

