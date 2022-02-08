5 Big Features Instagram Is Getting Soon That You Should Know

Meta-owned photo sharing social media platform Instagram is said to be bringing several new features for users this year that are said to make the experience better and the platform more user friendly and safe for all kinds of users. This year, Instagram is said to bring several features like chronological feed, or the ability to rearrange posts in your feed, along with several more new features. The meta-owned platform came under fire last year after allegations that Instagram harms teenage girls’ mental health. Let us take a look at what Instagram has in store for us this year:

1. Chronological Order Feed - Instagram Head Adam Mosseri has said that the platform will bring back the chronological feed back for users. Earlier this year, Mosseri announced that to implement chronological feed, Instagram will bring the ability to let users chooser what it shows in their feeds. Mosseri had last month said that users will have three sorting options to choose from - Home, Favourites, and Following. Home is the current setup where users see the most relevant posts according to their liking and behaviour. This is implemented by AI. The Favourites setting will only show you posts from accounts you have starred or marked as “favourite." This allows users to filter out the endless posts from people or pages they don’t care much about. Finally, there is a Following feed that is the one which will sort posts in a chronological order. This is similar to a time when Instagram was a simpler platform where you only saw posts from people you follow, unless you want to “Discover."

2. Rearrange Posts In Feed - Instagram is also reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to edit their profile grid. This means that users will be able to rearrange their posts on Instagram, which currently sorts them according to the date they were published on. The upcoming feature was spotted by a reverse engineer on Twitter last month. The feature was spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared two screenshots of the feature on his Twitter. The first screenshot shows the Profile information section of the “Edit profile" page, which also shows a new “Edit Grid" option. Tapping on this new option opens a new window that shows users their profile grid, as shown in the second screenshot.

3. 3D Avatars For Stories - With parent company Meta’s ambitions around the metaverse, it has started introducing 3D avatars for Instagram Stories and direct messages, and is updating the existing avatars in Facebook and Messenger. The new 3D avatars are being seen as the company’s first step towards coming up with people’s appearance for the famous metaverse. The new avatars have only been launched for users in the US, Canada, and Mexico. These will appear as people’s appearance in stickers, feed posts, Facebook profile pictures, and more across Meta’s platforms and services. The new 3D avatars on Instagram will include new facial shapes and assistive devices like implants, hearing aids, wheelchairs, and more to be inclusive of users with disabilities, Instagram said in a blog post earlier this month.

4. Paid Subscriptions For Followers - Instagram users will soon be able to subscribe for exclusive content from their favourite influencers. The feature, which will first be launched in the United States, has been launched in a testing phase starting today. The company announced the new feature in a blog post last month, saying that it is testing with a small number of creators, and more influencers will be added to the platform in the coming weeks. Initially, only 10 creators are a part of the early test, which include a basketball player, an olympian, an astrologer, and more.

5. Profile Embeds - The new Instagram Profile Embed feature was announced by Instagram chief Adam Mosseri in a Twitter post. He said that now, apart from the ability to embed singular posts and videos, users will also be able to embed a miniature versions of their profiles with the new feature. The feature will allow people to get a sneak-peak into your profile and is available only in the US for now. It is said to help creators, brands, and other businesses to highlight their Instagram pages on third-party websites.

