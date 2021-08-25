5 Interesting Things That You Can Do With Your New Chromebook

Chromebooks have found their way to success amongst the simple and affordable cloud-based laptops. Unlike Windows or macOS, the Chrome OS is not so complex to use and also adds value when you end up saving some money. In case you have a Chromebook, the following are some useful features you should be aware of.

Record screen activities

Chrome OS has significantly improved the screen capturing capabilities that can be performed by pressing Ctrl+Shift+Show Windows or by simply clicking on the Screen capture option in the Quick Settings panel. This allows users to switch between video and image capturing. One can also opt to include a microphone in video recordings along with abilities to capture a part of the screen, the whole screen or activity in one specific window.

Change wallpaper automatically

Make sure you know about all the Wallpaper options that are there on the Chromebook. To check all the options, simply right-click on the desktop and select Set wallpaper, wherein you get to choose from the wide range of images provided by Google. There are some categories that include the Daily Refresh toggle that enables you to get a new backdrop every day.

Read text aloud

Chromebook has the ability to read out text to you, which is a handy feature for those with vision problems. To enable this feature, simply click on the time in the lower right corner, followed by Accessibility and Select to Speak. For any text, on the screen, you’d like to be read out loud, click on the Select to Speak button on the shelf.

Sync with your Android phone

In order to get your Android phone and Chromebook working close together, go to Settings and click on Setup next to the Android phone that is placed under the Connected devices. As soon as the connection is made, one can get the Chrome tabs and notifications sync between the devices and enables instant tethering from your phone. You could also use your phone to unlock your Chromebook and much more.

Turn on the Night light

Chrome OS comes with a feature that can make your display warmer to help reduce strain on your eyes, especially at night. To enable this feature, simply click on the time at the bottom right for bringing up the Quick Settings panel and chose Night Light. One can also schedule Night Light automatically as per your preference.

