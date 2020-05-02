5 Most Demanded OxygenOS Features Are Finally Coming to OnePlus Phones: See List

A couple of months ago, OnePlus rolled out a new initiative called 'Ideas', to gather customer feedback on how to improve the list of features on OxygenOS. Now, the Chinese phonemaker has decided to roll out five of the most in-demand ideas, shared by OnePlus users through this channel. The company, in a recent post on the OnePlus forums, also revealed that it received over 5,000 ideas, 25,000 likes and over 2,000 comments on the platform.

The first of the new features being introduced is the Always-On Display, on which development is slated to finish by June, and a possible rollout is scheduled for October. As seen in multiple other interfaces, always-on displays can form an interactive lock/sleep screen, and reduce the number of times that a device is woken up for basic tasks such as checking for newly received notifications, or checking the time.

The second new feature is called 'Enable Fingerprint Unlock for Hidden Pic', which as the name suggests can be a nifty feature to protect private image files from being exposed accidentally. The feature is scheduled to appear in a future OxygenOS update in the coming months. The third new feature is playing an audio alert that will inform once the phone battery is fully charged, which also makes for much desired refinement of the user experience on OxygenOS, OnePlus' proprietary, near-stock Android experience.

The fourth new feature allows users to add folders in the app drawer of OxygenOS, which can help organise the app drawer by grouping together apps that are from the same class of usage. The fifth and final update, which has been selected as the most demanded features by users, are improvements to Zen Mode — OnePlus' own version of limiting screen exposure time for users.

Although OnePlus hasn’t confirmed anything as such as to when the features will get actually added to OxygenOS, it’s interesting to see on how taking user feedback and suggestions and deciding to adopt these features into the smartphones. To remain transparent, OnePlus has also published a list of features that did not make the cut this time, but may feature in OxygenOS some time in the future. These include:

