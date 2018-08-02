5 Reasons Selfie Lovers Should Check Out The Newly Launched Mobiistar X1 Dual

Mobiistar has been making an aggressive push to grab a chunk of the selfie-obsessed smartphone market with products and features that are hitting it right on the money when it comes to the expectations in the segment. To further galvanize their position and to show their commitment to the Indian market, they have launched another selfie-focused phone, the X1 Dual. While selfies are the primary focus this phone is definitely not a one trick pony. Below are five features that should definitely resonate with the target audience.The Front camera performance is where the phone and Mobiistar as a brand show their calling card. It has a 13MP + 8MP front camera setup with a front selfie flash. The secondary camera on the front is a wide-angle lens and can be enabled with an onscreen button. It has a 120-degree wide angle lens which is great for group selfies and helps capture a lot more of the background, something that will find a lot of use with travel enthusiasts as it lets one capture more of the surrounding without having to make awkward angles with the phone or trusting a stranger with photography skills. The Beauty Mode does a good job of reducing pigmentations and also balancing the light on one’s face. The best part is that it has a 7 level adjustment so one can be as subtle or stark as one likes.future-readyis a future ready feature and is quite responsive, especially for a device at this price point. It is a logical step in easing man-machine interactions and requires quite a bit of programming know-how to make it function well. Unlocking the phone can now be done in one swift motion by bringing up the phone to one’s face and pressing the unlock button which is placed in a far more intuitive location. This makes accessing the phone that much faster and one can feel the ease of use within one week of using the feature.There was no running away from this change. With most media being consumed and produced in this aspect ratio, Mobiistar deserves Kudos for going with it in this segment and that too with a 5.7inch HD+ display. Not only do you get a screen to enjoy most modern media on it also comes with a curved 2.5D glass to add to the premium feel of the device.While most phones in the segment assume that the photography skills of the device handler are sub-par and skip manual mode on the camera, Mobiistar Doesn’t and the device is all the better for it. Focus speeds are great thanks to PDAF which works well in conjunction with the 13MP primary sensor. As expected, the rear camera is also compatible with Beauty ModeIt’s getting harder and harder to distinguish between smartphones across segments based purely on the feel and tactility of devices and Mobiistar is not making it any easier. The unibody construction of the phone’s body gives it a nice heft in the hand and making it so that the premium construction can not only be seen but also felt. Adding to this is the curved glass and 18:9 Screen which minimizes the bezels around the device and highlights the proportions of the device. The Mirror Finish is very reflective and well executed and would make you think the device is more expensive than it actually is. What’s also worth pointing out is that you can have the device in a lovely blue finish. While most manufacturers dance to the Gold/Silver/Black tune, it’s nice to see Mobiistar distinguish itself.The Mobiistar X1 Dual is available in a store near you, so be sure to check it out!