5 Things Elon Musk Is Set To Change, Now That He Owns Twitter

Elon Musk has finally acquired Twitter in a $44 billion cash deal after a stringent pursuit to get complete ownership. Musk bought the micro-blogging site at a rate of $54.20 per share (roughly Rs 4,100). With this, the Tesla CEO has come close to realising his dream of taking Twitter private, which will happen once things are formalised.

Few days before the deal was finalised, Musk had confirmed five things that he will change on the micro-blogging site once he gains control of things. Responding to a Tweet from a software developer, Musk had given his affirmation on few things he would like to change about the platform, let’s take a look.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Finally Buys Twitter For $44 Billion

FIVE THINGS ELON MUSK WANTS TO CHANGE

In a tweet, a software developer named Pranay Pathole, who has had several interactions with Musk in the past, said that Musk will focus on five issues mainly. These are to make the platform’s algorithm open source, meaning that anyone can get access to Twitter‘s code.

As Musk himself said earlier this week, he will also eliminate the scam bots that have plagued the micro-blogging site. In a tweet earlier, Musk had said that he will end spam bots on Twitter or “die trying.”

Further, Musk will also work towards bringing the much-demanded edit feature that will give users the ability to edit their Tweets after they are posted. Musk has been in favour of the edit feature and had launched a Twitter poll right after acquiring his 9.2 percent stake, asking followers if Twitter should have an edit button.

Another thing that the SpaceX CEO has been vocal about is the strict adherence to free speech. Musk has, on many occasions, criticised social media platforms’ regulation tactics and features, and if he gets control over Twitter, he will try to make the platform adhere to free speech. While Musk has criticised regulations and expressed his desire to have free speech platforms on multiple occasions, it will still require work in terms of figuring out how to curb misinformation, fake news and hate speech on Twitter.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2022

Lastly, Musk will make the verifications simpler, Pathole’s Tweet said. This will mean that users who want to get verified will have a simpler and quicker process to follow.

ELON MUSK FINALLY BUYS TWITTER FOR $44 BILLION

Elon Musk on Monday finally acquired the micro-blogging site after weeks of pursuit to take over from current owners. Earlier, Musk had bought a 9.2 percent stake in the company but did not get a seat on Twitter’s board, following which, he launched a bid to acquire the company. Earlier, Musk’s bid to acquire Twitter with his own money at a $43 billion valuation was rejected by the company’s board as they activated a “poison pill” that prevented the richest person in the world to increase his stake in the company.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.