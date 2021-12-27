5 Things We Know About Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Phone Ahead of Its India Launch

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will officially debut in India on January 6. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has set up a dedicated microsite on Flipkart that reveals some of its specifications. The webpage also showcases its design, where we can notice an iPhone 12 series-inspired flat-edge design. The phone heavily resembles the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that debuted in China in October. Old leaks have also pointed out that the new Xiaomi phone is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Meanwhile, here are 5 five things we know about the smartphone.

1. Xiaomi is heavily promoting its charging capability that is rated at 120W. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is said to fully charge the phone in 15 minutes.

2. The Flipkart microsite confirms the phone with a 120Hz Full-HD+ AMOLED display. We can also notice a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. Xiaomi says the viewing experience will be enhanced by Dolby Atmos sound.

3. At the back, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will carry three cameras and an LED flash. The rear camera system will house a 108-megapixel primary camera. In terms of design, the phone will come in two colours - Pacific Pearl and Stealth Black.

4. Official renders confirm that we’ll get speakers at the top as well. The top edge will also have a 3.5mm audio jack - rarity among smartphones. Additionally, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will support 5G connectivity.

5. The Flipkart site also reveals the phone is powered by a MediaTek chipset. Overall, it appears the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is most likely a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+, we can expect the phone to carry a 6.67-inch screen and MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 256GB storage and 8GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price in China starts at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 22,200) for the base 6GB + 128GB option. It could be priced above Rs 20,000 in India as well.

