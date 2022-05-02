5 Tips To Reduce Electricity Bill When Running Air Conditioners This Summer

With the heatwave in most parts of India, air conditioners have become a bit more necessary than they were at some point in the past. While ACs are the best way to beat the heat, they are costly. And not only buying an AC, but running it is also an expensive affair as the ACs require high amounts of electricity, leading in an increased electricity bill throughout the season. Thankfully, there are a few tips that can ensure better efficiency out of your Air Conditioners.

1. SERVICE REGULARLY

The most basic part is to get you air conditioners serviced regularly. The ideal time to get service is the start of every season or once a year, but at times this could be more often. During service, the coils on the AC get cleaned, and the voltage connections and the coolant levels are checked and fixed to be working fresh.

2. MAKE SURE THERE ARE NO LEAKS

This is a more frequent problem with Window ACs. At times, there are certain gaps between the AC and the window frame, which harms the cooling efficiency. Users can seal these with a multipurpose sealant like mSeal.

3. SET A TIMER

At times, people keep closing and switching on their air conditioners for saving electricity. For this, users can set a timer that will switch off the AC on its own in some time.

4. RUN AT A CUT-OFF TEMPERATURE

Having the Air Conditioner at a cut-off temperature means that setting a temperature that will make the AC turn off as soon as the room reaches it. For example, having the AC at a cut-off temperature of 24 degrees will cut off the AC as soon as it detects 24 degrees. It will then automatically turn on the compressor when it detects that the room’s temperature is rising.

5. CLEAN AIR FILTERS REGULARLY

Air filters in your ACs keep the dust out of the HVAC system, allowing smooth usage. However, since the air filter keeps blocking dust throughout, it gets dirty every now and then and it is advised to clean it. Just dusting it off and running it through water is enough to clean the AC air filter.

