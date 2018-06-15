51 new 'Moto Hubs' opened across Punjab

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Friday opened 51 new "Moto Hubs" across Punjab in cities including Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Ludhiana.Along with Moto x4 and Moto z2 Force smartphones, "Moto Hubs" provide access and availability to Motorola's online exclusive devices like Moto e4 plus and Moto g5 plus."Customers in Punjab have always valued the differentiated and premium experience offered by Motorola smartphones and Moto Hubs is a way to address their needs by giving them a platform to interact with both the brand and product," Rohit Khatter, Regional General Manager, Motorola Mobility India, said in a statement."Moto Hubs" also provide access and availability to Motorola's online exclusive devices like "Moto E4 Plus" and "Moto G5 Plus."The company plans to open more than 1000 "Moto Hubs" by the end of 2018.