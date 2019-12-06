Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Auto
1-min read

511 Permanent Auto Stands in Delhi Now on Google Maps

Delhi Government's recent initiative is targeted at making daily travel easier for commuters and to ease traffic congestion in the city.

News18.com

Updated:December 6, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
511 Permanent Auto Stands in Delhi Now on Google Maps
Image for Representation (Image altered by News18)

The Delhi government has notified 511 new autorickshaw stands in the city to make their locations available on Google Maps so that commuters have easier access, it informed the Legislative Assembly. The step is also meant to avoid traffic congestion in the city by preventing autos from halting erratically. This was in response to a question put forward by Matiala MLA Gulab Singh. According to reports, about one lakh auto permits have been issued while approximately 95,000 autos operate in the city, mostly in congested areas where they slow down traffic due to the lack of halt-and-go stands.

“The work for clearly demarcating the sites and putting signage for all the stands is nearing completion. The coordinates for all the sites have been taken and in around three weeks the stands will appear on Google Maps. The stands will be clearly demarcated,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot. The Delhi government had identified the sites where it needs to ease traffic-flow in July and formed district-level committees to start work on the autorickshaw stands. Orders were then issued to the Public Works Department and the District Magistrates to install signboards so that the auto stands were easily visible to commuters.

The locations for these upcoming auto stands will be available on the websites of the Delhi Government, the Delhi Transport Corporation, and the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Not just for commuters, but for auto drivers as well, these auto stands are expected to come as a relief since it will give them a permanent location to halt and avoid fines and reprimands from traffic police personnel. North-West Delhi has been designated the most auto stands, while the New Delhi district has the lowest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com