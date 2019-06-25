52 Percent Indians Think Smart Devices are Spying on Them, Reveals Survey
Of the surveyed users, 54 percent believed that their own smartphones were recording private data that could be leaked on the internet.
Of the surveyed users, 54 percent believed that their own smartphones were recording private data that could be leaked on the internet.
As many as 52 per cent or more than half of the Indians believe their smart devices record personal information without their knowledge, a survey by YouGov said on Tuesday. YouGov, an Internet-based market research and data analytics firm, stated that the most commonly used devices are also the ones people are most likely to think are monitoring them.
"People have concerns about their online privacy and losing private data (such as photos, mails, financial information) is people's biggest tech-related fear (with 55 per cent saying it). Cyber terrorism (53 per cent) is the second-biggest fear," the company said in a statement. While 85 per cent of people own a smartphone, 54 per cent believe the technology is spying on them.
According to the survey, around a third fear that with the rapid advancement of technology either they would be socially isolated (34 per cent), human interactions would be replaced by Artificial Intelligence (34 per cent) or there would be excessive dependence on technology (32 per cent).
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Starrer Earns Rs 88 Crore
- Google Play Store Quality Problems: Over 2,000 Malware-Laden Counterfeit Apps Served to Android Users
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report
- England vs Australia: Finch Ready to Front-up to 'Ultra Hard' England Riposte
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s