59 Chinese Apps Banned in India: Here is the Full List

The government of India has announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps that were listed on the Google Play Store and the Apple iOS App Store in India. The list includes the popular short video service TikTok, browser and content app UC Browser, file sharing service Shareit, women-specific fashion shopping app Shein, popular mobile game Clash of Kings, and more. These apps have been deemed to be a threat to the sovereignty of India, and comes in light of India and China’s Galwan Valley clash. The apps have reportedly been penalised based on intelligence information regarding how they share data with their parent companies, all of which are based in India. On this note, here is the full list of all 59 apps that have been announced as banned in India.

TikTok



Shareit



Kwai



UC Browser



Baidu map



Shein



Clash of Kings



DU battery saver



Helo



Likee



YouCam makeup



Mi Community



CM Browser



Virus Cleaner



APUS Browser



ROMWE



Club Factory



Newsdog



Beauty Plus



WeChat



UC News



QQ Mail



Weibo



Xender



QQ Music



QQ Newsfeed



Bigo Live



SelfieCity



Mail Master



Parallel Space



Mi Video Call – Xiaomi



WeSync



ES File Explorer



Viva Video – QU Video Inc



Meitu



Vigo Video



New Video Status



DU Recorder



Vault- Hide



Cache Cleaner DU App studio



DU Cleaner



DU Browser



Hago Play With New Friends



Cam Scanner



Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile



Wonder Camera



Photo Wonder



QQ Player



We Meet



Sweet Selfie



Baidu Translate



Vmate



QQ International



QQ Security Center



QQ Launcher



U Video



V fly Status Video



Mobile Legends



DU Privacy