5G an Acronym for 5 Goals That Can Make India Intelligence Capital of the World: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

5G is much more than the next generation of connectivity and is, in fact, the key to unlocking the full potential of 21st Century technologies like artificial intelligence and Metaverse, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the India Mobile Congress 2022 on Saturday, shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G mobile telephony services in the country.

“5G is much more than the next generation of connectivity technology. To my mind, it is foundational technology that unlocks full potential of other 21st Century technologies like artificial intelligence, internet of things, robotics, Blockchain and Metaverse,” Mukesh Ambani said.

“I think of 5G as an acronym for 5 goals that fundamentally can transform our nation,” he added.

“5G and 5G-enabled digital solutions can bring affordable and high-quality education and skill development within the reach of common Indians. This will help young Indians realise their full potential by arming them with world class capabilities and competencies so that they can earn more and make India globally competitive.” “5G can affordably deliver high-quality healthcare to rural and remote areas by turning existing hospitals into smart hospitals without much additional investment. This will make services of best doctors digitally available anywhere in India, dramatically improve the speed and accuracy of diagnostics, and enable real-time clinical decision making. All this will enhance health, wealth and happiness of all Indians.” “5G can bridge the gap between urban and rural India by accelerating digitisation and intelligent data management of agriculture, services, trade, industry, informal sector, transportation and energy infrastructure. This will create huge efficiencies in all economic activities, making India a hub of innovations, and also help us mitigate the climate crisis.” “5G can make available the same powerful productivity tools to small-scale industry and commercial enterprises as are used by large capital-intensive businesses. This will drive modernisation and profitability of all sectors of India’s economy.” “By bringing artificial intelligence into every domain, 5G can power India’s emergence as the world’s intelligence capital. This will help India become a major exporter of high-value added digital solutions and services.”

Lauding India’s leaps in the telecom sector, the Reliance Industries Chairman said: “Indian Mobile Congress should now become Asian Mobile Congress. We are ready for big events. This is all happening due to the determination of our PM… I feel very proud and we are ready to take leadership in the telecom sector; from Indian telecom sector to Asian telecom sector and to global telecom sector.”

“India might have started late, but we will provide 5G technology to every part of India by December 2023,” Ambani further said, hailing the fifth generation service as the “digital Kamdhenu”.

5G offers speed multiple times faster than 4G, supports lag-free connectivity and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time. It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will also increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency

It will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.

Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network. Besides powering ultra-low latency connections, which allow downloading full-length high-quality video or movie to a mobile device in a matter of seconds (even in crowded areas), 5G can enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others.

“5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the ‘Digital India’ vision,” an official release said.

The launch of 5G services in India, the world’s second-biggest smartphone market after China, follows years of intense preparation.

India’s biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum held recently had received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani’s Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a Rs 88,078-crore bid. Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel made a successful bid of Rs 43,084 crore, while Vodafone Idea Ltd bought spectrum for Rs 18,799 crore.

DISCLAIMER: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary

