5G Expected to Roll Out in India by End of Next Year: Govt at IMC 2021

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday sought suggestions from industry stakeholders to usher in more reforms in the sector and place Indian regulatory framework at par with the best in the world. While speaking at India Mobile Congress event, Vaishnaw invited views of telecom players to spread digital connectivity across the country for inclusive development.

“We want to benchmark our regulatory framework with the best in the world. We want industry to keep adding value to the people. So I request all of you through this conference, please come up with new suggestions. Please come up with suggestions of the regulatory framework. We are open to more reforms," Vaishnaw said. The government had announced a series of reforms in September to provide a new lease of life to debt-ridden telecom players, enable healthy cash flow and facilitate investments in the sector.

The minister said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a government of inclusive development and sought suggestions from the industry to take digital connectivity to the last section, vulnerable and marginal section of the society. He called for suggestions around making telecom network secure with trusted products and equipment in the wake of the geopolitical situation.

“There are paramount concerns among all the nations of the world regarding security of telecom networks. People want telecom devices, telecom equipment, telecom network operating system, everything to be from trusted sources," Vaishnaw said. New geopolitical realities are facing all of us and under such circumstances a good framework is one that will enable people to have trusted sources, have good equipment and also increase overall trust in telecom services, he added.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said state-owned BSNL will soon deploy an indigenously designed and developed 4G network. He said policies of the government have been helpful in development of 5G in the country and indigenously designed, developed and manufactured 5G mobile network is expected to be deployed in the third quarter next year. Chauhan said Department of Telecom has set up a task force for development of 6G technologies as well.

