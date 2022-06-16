5G Internet Services In India Could Be Available By Sept This Year: Vaishnaw

Paris, Jun 15: India's biggest spectrum auction, which will pave the way for high-speed 5G services, is likely to conclude by July-end and the rollout is expected by September this year, union Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The Cabinet has approved 5G spectrum auction which is scheduled to begin from July 26.

"5G spectrum auction process has started today. We should see the auction process completing by end of July, which is what our scheduled target date was. Telecom companies are already working in parallel to set up the entire infrastructure," Vaishnaw told .

The government has approved 5G spectrum auctions in India. The 5G auctions are said to be conducted on July 26, 2022. Over 72 GHz of Spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction. The auction will be held for spectrum in various Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz) and High (26 GHz) frequency bands. The government claims that 5G will be about 10 times faster than 4G in India.

If you are wondering as to when 5G services will be available for end users in the country then the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had earlier said that 5G internet services will be rolled out in India in 2022. It goes without saying that 5G will not be available across India immediately. Some regions will get 5G first while it may take years before 5G will reach all corners of India.

According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), 13 cities across the country will get 5G in the beginning. These 13 cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

DoT has already partnered with eight agencies for the Indigenous 5G (/topic/5g) Test bed project started in 2018 and is set to be completed by December 31, 2021. These agencies are Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT).

