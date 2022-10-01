5G Launch LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Launch 5G Services in India at 10 am Today; Jio, Airtel & VI to Go Live

Live now
Last Updated: October 01, 2022, 07:13 IST
New Delhi, India
5G Launch LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 5G telephony services, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones on Saturday. The service will be launched by the prime minister in select cities on Saturday and it will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach USD 450 billion by 2035. Read More
5G technology will be a game changer, but it will be rolled out slowly to all the users across the country. Jio will start in four cities initially- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Post its launch, users in some parts of Delhi would be able to use 5G. However, it would take some time before every user in Delhi and the above-named cities would be able to consistently get 5G speeds.
PM Narendra Modi will be showcased the working of 5G services from an underground tunnel of the Delhi Metro’s upcoming station in Dwarka Sector 25 during the launch of the high-speed mobile internet facility by him on October 1. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is constructing an extension of Airport Express Line from Sector 21 Metro Station to the upcoming India International Convention Centre at Sector 25, Dwarka. “A portion of the tunnel at upcoming IICC premises has been chosen to showcase the working of the 5G network inside the tunnel to the prime minister,” a source said.
Public Works Department has identified around 10,000 spots across Delhi for installation of small ‘cell sites’ or small towers for roll out of 5G network in the city, official sources said on Friday. Government departments including the PWD will provide infrastructure-related support to telecom companies in installation of these small towers, they said. The locations were identified in a PWD survey and the data has been submitted to a Delhi government enterprise Geospatial Delhi Limited. Sources said that locations where 5G small cell sites can be set up include large sign boards and street light poles on arterial roads and high-mast lights.
5G technology will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people. It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications. Also, it will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, delivery of critical services such as tele-surgery and autonomous cars among others. 5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.
Prime Minister Narenda Modi will launch 5G services in India on Saturday at 10 am.
The three major telecom operators of the country will demonstrate one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio will connect a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha.
This, according to official sources, will demonstrate how 5G will facilitate education by bringing teachers closer to students, obliviating the physical distance between them. It will demonstrate the power of Augmented Reality (AR) on screen and how that is being used to teach children across the country, remotely, without the need of an AR device.
In the Airtel demo, a girl from Uttar Pradesh will witness a lively and immersive education experience to learn about the solar system with the help of virtual reality and augmented reality. The girl will share her experience of learning with the Prime Minister by appearing on the dias through a hologram.
The Vodafone Idea test case will demonstrate the safety of workers in an under-construction tunnel of Delhi Metro through the creation of a ‘digital twin’ of the tunnel on the dias. The digital twin will help give safety alerts to workers in real-time from a remote location. Modi will take a live demo from the dias to monitor the work in real-time through utilising VR and artificial intelligence.
"Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India on October 1, 2022, and also inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 to be held from October 1-4, 2022, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi," the release added.
The various use cases that will be demonstrated in front of the Prime Minister in the exhibition include precision drone-based farming; high-security routers and AI-based cyber threat detection platforms; automated guided vehicles; smart ambulances; augmented reality/virtual reality /mix reality in education and skill development; sewage monitoring system; smart-agri programme and health diagnostics, among others.
5G offers speed multiple times faster than 4G, supports lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time. It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. Also, it will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, delivery of critical services such as telesurgery and autonomous cars, among others.
