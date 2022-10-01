5G Launch Round-up: PM Promises 'Internet for All'; Jio to Cover Entire India by Dec 23', Airtel Begins Services in 8 Cities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G telecom services in India at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in Delhi, ushering in an era of ultra-high-speed internet services which will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

Launching the fifth generation or 5G services in the country at an event in Pragati Maidan, PM Modi said it marks the beginning of a new era and presents an infinite sky of opportunities. “Today, 130 crore Indians are getting a wonderful gift in the form of 5G from the country and from the telecom industry of the country,” he said, adding 5G is the dawn of a new era. “5G is the beginning of an infinite sky of opportunities.”

The launch led telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to begin a phased rollout starting today. In August, India’s biggest-ever auction of telecom spectrum received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio leading the auction with Rs 88,078 crore worth of bids, and Airtel coming second with a bid of Rs 43,084 crores.

Here are the top updates:

PM Modi Launches 5G Services: PM Modi in his address said the government focussed on four pillars. “First, the price of the device. Second, digital connectivity. Third, is the cost of data. Fourth, and most important, the idea of ‘digital first’,” Modi said, adding that his government is working on “internet for all”. “Just as the government started a door-to-door campaign to provide electricity, worked on the mission of providing clean water to everyone through the Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan, and delivered gas cylinders to the poorest of the poor through the Ujjwala scheme, it is now working in a similar manner on the goal of internet for all,” he said.

While there is little to no information about how the pricing of 5G plans will be in India, it is expected to be slightly higher than the current rates for 4G in the country, but not a significant jump in costs. India has one of the cheapest internet in the world, and that is not expected to change with 5G rollout. Difference Between 5G and 4G: As compared to 4G, 5G is a more capable interface. While 4G offers speeds of up to 150mbps, 5G is capable of putting out up to 10Gbps download speeds, which is multi-fold more than what 4G is capable of. 5G will also open up many possibilities in the artificial intelligence and machine learning space, as scientists will be able to program more and more data into their systems, resulting in quicker results and quicker solutions.

