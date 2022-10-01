5G Launched In India: While You Wait For 5G On Your Phones, Delhi's IGI Airport Gets 5G Services

5G has finally launched in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in the country during the ongoing Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in New Delhi. While 5G services are starting to roll out now, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport became 5G-ready slightly earlier. The IGI Airport in Delhi is the first 5G-ready airport in India and got 5G capabilities a couple of days before 5G launch.

The IMC 2022, where PM Modi launched 5G in India is slated to go on till October 4. Earlier this week, the airport authority had said that anyone with a 5G-enabled phone can get access to the faster network services across parts of Terminal 3 to start the process. It is not known as to which telecom operator’s 5G network will be used at the Delhi airport.

With 5G now launched officially, telcos are expected to start rolling out their 5G services by Diwali. During IMC 2022, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said that every village in India will have access to 5G services by the end of 2023.

Earlier, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said last month that the government expects 5G services to be rolled out in the country by October 12. Vaishnaw said that installations are being done and telecom operations are busy with the seamless rollout of 5G services.

The 5G services would be rolled out in a phased manner and during the first phase, 13 cities are likely to get the 5G internet services. The likes of Airtel have already confirmed that its 4G users do not need a new SIM to use the 5G services. But everyone should make sure that their phone can support Indian 5G network bands from different operators.

