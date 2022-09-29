5G Now In India: Delhi Airport Terminal 3 Is Now 5G-Ready For Fliers

5G launch in India is just a few weeks away, and now we can confirm that the Delhi Airport Terminal 3, the international airport, will be the first 5G-ready airport in India. Delhi Airport has also said that 5G services will be rolled out across the country from October 1 onwards, which has been the expected timeline for the past few weeks.

The India Mobile Congress 2022 is slated from October 1 as well. It has been suggested that PM Modi could announce the availability of 5G services in the country at the event.

Without sharing details about which telecom operator’s 5G network will be available at the Terminal, the airport authority has mentioned that anyone with a 5G-enabled phone can get access to the faster network services across parts of Terminal 3 to start the process.

Post the 5G spectrum auctions and then the allocations to the telcos, the Indian government has been working steadfastly to ensure the quick rollout of 5G services in the country.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last month said the government expects 5G services to be rolled out in the country by October 12, and the Centre will make sure that the prices are affordable for the consumers.

Vaishnaw said that installations are being done and telecom operations are busy with the seamless rollout of 5G services. The government will ensure that the 5G plans remain affordable for the public, the minister said.

The 5G services would be rolled out in a phased manner and during the first phase, 13 cities are likely to get the 5G internet services. The likes of Airtel have already confirmed that its 4G users do not need a new SIM to use the 5G services. But everyone should make sure that their phone can support Indian 5G network bands from different operators.

