1-min read

5G Panel Wants India to Start 5G Mobile Network Trials Without Chinese Vendors, Including Huawei

Principal scientific adviser K Vijay Raghavan, who heads a high-level committee on 5G, believes India should “go for trials immediately with all, except for Chinese vendors”

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
5G Panel Wants India to Start 5G Mobile Network Trials Without Chinese Vendors, Including Huawei
Principal scientific adviser K Vijay Raghavan, who heads a high-level committee on 5G, believes India should “go for trials immediately with all, except for Chinese vendors”
The debate about Huawei’s role in the 5G network rollout in India continues. This comes at a time when the government has made its intentions clear to start with the 5G trials soon. The Times of India has reported that high-level committee on 5G is opposed to including Chinese vendors including Huawei in the 5G trials. There is a persistent fear that equipment being sold by Chinese vendors includes a backdoor which can allow the Chinese government to access data from 5G networks.

Principal scientific adviser K Vijay Raghavan, who heads a high-level committee on 5G, believes India should “go for trials immediately with all, except for Chinese vendors”, says the report. The committee includes officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), ministry of external affairs, home ministry, telecom and IT ministry and the department of science & technology.

This report comes just days after the US president Donald Trump lifted the trade ban on Huawei, and has asked US based companies to continue working with Huawei. In India, Huawei still doesn’t have the permissions for the 5G trials, and getting these will be crucial. The company has already made repeated assurances that it does not share any data with any entity.

