5G Smartphones From Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, iQOO And Others That Cost More Than iPhone 13

Buying an iPhone is everyone’s aspiration. But that comes at a high price that most people aren’t willing to spend. And to give the iPhone tough competition, you have a slew of Android phones that not only rank as premium smartphones, but some of them also cost more than what you would pay for iPhone 13.

And the lineup includes brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo and Samsung that have introduced Android flagships that go toe-to-toe with the iPhone. Here are the smartphones that cost you in the iPhone 13 level.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G smartphone at a price of Rs 64,900

iQOO is the latest Chinese brand to enter the premium arena in the Indian market, and the iQOO 9 Pro 5G raises a lot of eyebrows with its mouth-watering price tag of Rs 64,900.

For the price, iQOO 9 Pro 5G offers the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB/12GB RAM. The phone comes with 256GB storage, and the battery supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It has got the design to match its ambitions, and even on the imaging front, the capability is there to see.

At the back, it has a 50-megapixel sensor with a gimbal system, a 50-megapixel fisheye wide-angle sensor, and a 16-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone features a 2K AMOLED display that offers a 300Hz touch sampling rate. When you compare these figures to what the iPhone 13 offers, the level is different but the question is would people spend Rs 60+ on an iPhone or an iQOO phone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone at a price of Rs 69,999

If you thought iQOO’s phone is costly, then you might say the Mi 11 Ultra is even more expensive. And when you browse through the features, you probably get the point of its value. Mi 11 Ultra sports a Quad-curved AMOLED display that offers Quad HD+ resolution with support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 480Hz touch sampling rate.

The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Xiaomi has used ceramic to build this device, which brings the premium quotient to the table. Under the hood, Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. For optics, Mi 11 Ultra has a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor. The 5000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging in wired and wireless mode.

Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone at a price of Rs 72,999

Next, you have the new Samsung Galaxy S series phone that has directly competed with the iPhones for many years now. The Galaxy S22 looks to continue the battle with the Apple device. And Samsung gave itself a really good chance by bringing the Snapdragon variant of the phone to the market this year. It has a smaller footprint with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate.

You get the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. Galaxy S22 has been equipped with a 50-megapixel wide sensor with OIS, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Its speakers are tuned by AKG and the 3700mAh battery supports 25W fast charging, which is only faster than what you get with the iPhone 13 in this price range.

OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone at a price of Rs 64,999

OnePlus has slowly gone from a flagship killer brand to a flagship provider itself. OnePlus 9 Pro categorises itself at the elite level because of its nature and features. This device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. It offers 65W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus partnered with Hasselblad for its quad-rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset which is acceptable since the phone came out in 2021.

Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphone at a price of Rs 74,999

And the last Android flagship phone that goes up against the iPhone 13 (in terms of price) is the Vivo X70 Pro+. It comes powered by the Snapdragon 888+ chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

You would hardly find anything wrong with the looks and features of this device, especially on the imaging side, where it has a quad rear camera system of a 50-megapixel GN1 sensor with OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide gimbal system, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel periscope lens with OIS as well. The X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports Quad HD+ resolution.

The 4500mAh battery supports 55W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

