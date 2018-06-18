English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

6 Eye Popping Reasons Why Honor 7A is the Phone Millennials Must Have!

Here are 6 reasons why you should definitely check out the all-new Honor 7A.

Partner Content

Updated:June 18, 2018, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
6 Eye Popping Reasons Why Honor 7A is the Phone Millennials Must Have!
Here are 6 reasons why you should definitely check out the all-new Honor 7A.
Honor 7A, the new smartphone launched by Huawei stands to be an impressive budget-friendly gadget for youth in India. With its sleek and slim body, amazing camera and gaming features -this is by far the best mobile phone in its price segment.

A Dual Lens back (primary) Camera!

The impressive quality of its primary (rear) camera comprising of 13+2MP Dual Lens with both the lenses working in perfect sync to capture the moment and deliver a crisp, sharp and flawless picture. Its High Dynamic Range mode and a continuous shooting mode enhance the picture quality and provide a detailed beautiful image.

Front Camera with Selfie Toning Light!

Your selfies won’t faint in the dark because Honor 7A offers you an 8 MP front camera with Soft Selfie Toning Light. Also, to add more details to the picture, the LED flash has three levels of adjustment which can be chosen according to the amount of light around you. Even in the day, it controls the amount of light entering into the picture to keep it more natural and clear.

Honor 7A 2

Ohh wait! Camera still has a lot more to offer

It facilitates High Definition video recording and video calling. It also offers features like digital zoom- making the images appear closer, auto flash, face-detection, geotagging, panorama and touch to focus.

Breakthrough Software Specifications

Not only does it have outstanding camera features but it is also equipped with sensory devices such as Light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer and Compass. It also has a fingerprint sensor which is placed at the back on its logo.

It has 3000mah battery that shall keep you away from the charging slot for a whole day and an enormous capacity of 2GB RAM+16 GB storage with upto 256 GB expandable storage.

Honor 7A 1

A Subtle Slim Gadget

A 5.7 inches display with 16M colours and 1440x720 pixels, 268 PPI- resolution it has snapdragon octa-core processor. It runs Emotional User’s Interface (EMUI 8.0) which intelligently detects user behaviour and improves system efficiency by 20% by freeing up more internal storage, it runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.

A variation of three colours blue, black and gold and its sleek (7.8mm) thin symmetrical body makes it look good in the hand.

Super Pocket-Friendly

The phone is now available for purchase for just Rs.8,999 with these specifications making it the best smartphone in this price segment.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Recommended For You