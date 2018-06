6 Eye Popping Reasons Why Honor 7A is the Phone Millennials Must Have!

Honor 7A, the new smartphone launched by Huawei stands to be an impressive budget-friendly gadget for youth in India. With its sleek and slim body, amazing camera and gaming features -this is by far the best mobile phone in its price segment.The impressive quality of its primary (rear) camera comprising of 13+2MP Dual Lens with both the lenses working in perfect sync to capture the moment and deliver a crisp, sharp and flawless picture. Its High Dynamic Range mode and a continuous shooting mode enhance the picture quality and provide a detailed beautiful image.Your selfies won’t faint in the dark because Honor 7A offers you an 8 MP front camera with Soft Selfie Toning Light. Also, to add more details to the picture, the LED flash has three levels of adjustment which can be chosen according to the amount of light around you. Even in the day, it controls the amount of light entering into the picture to keep it more natural and clear.It facilitates High Definition video recording and video calling. It also offers features like digital zoom- making the images appear closer, auto flash, face-detection, geotagging, panorama and touch to focus.Not only does it have outstanding camera features but it is also equipped with sensory devices such as Light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer and Compass. It also has a fingerprint sensor which is placed at the back on its logo.It has 3000mah battery that shall keep you away from the charging slot for a whole day and an enormous capacity of 2GB RAM+16 GB storage with upto 256 GB expandable storage.A 5.7 inches display with 16M colours and 1440x720 pixels, 268 PPI- resolution it has snapdragon octa-core processor. It runs Emotional User’s Interface (EMUI 8.0) which intelligently detects user behaviour and improves system efficiency by 20% by freeing up more internal storage, it runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.A variation of three colours blue black and gold and its sleek (7.8mm) thin symmetrical body makes it look good in the hand.The phone is now available for purchase for just Rs.8,999 with these specifications making it the best smartphone in this price segment.