English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
61 New Emoji Characters Shortlisted For Release in 2019
The shortlisted emoji includes representation of a person with hearing impairment as well.
61 New Emoji Characters Shortlisted For Release in 2019 (Representative Image: Reuters )
Loading...
Unicode Consortium, the organisation that regulates emojis has shortlisted 179 candidates -- 61 characters plus variants -- for release in 2019. Giving a thumbs up to diversity, making up a large chunk of those new emoji are 55 characters to represent couples of different genders and skin tones, The Verge reported on Thursday.
The shortlisted emoji includes representation of a person with hearing impairment as well. The list of draft candidates will be reviewed and finalised in the next meeting, this coming September, Unicode Consortium said in a blog post.
Additionally, eight "emoji provisional candidates" for 2020 have also been added which includes ninja, military helmet, mammoth, feather, dodo, magic wand, carpentry saw and a screwdriver, it said.
Also Watch
The shortlisted emoji includes representation of a person with hearing impairment as well. The list of draft candidates will be reviewed and finalised in the next meeting, this coming September, Unicode Consortium said in a blog post.
Additionally, eight "emoji provisional candidates" for 2020 have also been added which includes ninja, military helmet, mammoth, feather, dodo, magic wand, carpentry saw and a screwdriver, it said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
- Upcoming Mahindra Marazzo MPV Interiors Revealed, India Launch Soon - See Pics
- Sui Dhaaga First Look: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan Weave a Heart-warming Story of Struggle
- 10 Times When Kylie Jenner Decided to Slay Unconventional Hair Colour Perfectly
- Alphonse Capone: Check Out Tom Hardy as Legendary Mobster in Still from Upcoming Biopic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...