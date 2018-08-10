English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
61 New Emoji Characters Shortlisted For Release in 2019

The shortlisted emoji includes representation of a person with hearing impairment as well.

IANS

Updated:August 10, 2018, 2:07 PM IST
61 New Emoji Characters Shortlisted For Release in 2019 (Representative Image: Reuters )
Unicode Consortium, the organisation that regulates emojis has shortlisted 179 candidates -- 61 characters plus variants -- for release in 2019. Giving a thumbs up to diversity, making up a large chunk of those new emoji are 55 characters to represent couples of different genders and skin tones, The Verge reported on Thursday.

The shortlisted emoji includes representation of a person with hearing impairment as well. The list of draft candidates will be reviewed and finalised in the next meeting, this coming September, Unicode Consortium said in a blog post.

Additionally, eight "emoji provisional candidates" for 2020 have also been added which includes ninja, military helmet, mammoth, feather, dodo, magic wand, carpentry saw and a screwdriver, it said.

