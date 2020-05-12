69% Respondents Believe Brands Need to Take Care of Employees, Customers During Crisis: Survey

At least 69 percent of people in India believe it is important for brands to take care of their employees and customers and they should not take advantage of the crisis to maximise profits, a new survey revealed on Tuesday. According to research conducted by Qualtrics, an experience management company, 50 percent of the respondents said their trust in the brands they regularly engaged with has increased.

The findings showed that peoples' trust in the government increased by 72 percent during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The study also revealed how Indians want brands to communicate with them. WhatsApp came out on top as the most preferred communication channel (63 percent), followed by Facebook (58 percent), and online media (55 percent). The bottom of the list was TikTok (18 percent), Print media (23 percent) and Radio (24 percent).

"Our study in India reveals consumers trust brands more, when brands focused on the well-being of customers, the well-being of employees, and not taking advantage of the crisis to maximise profits," Lisa Khatri, Brand Experience and Research Lead for Qualtrics in APJ, said in a statement. When respondents were asked what behaviours increase trust during the crisis, taking care of employees was the top-ranked attribute (37 percent), followed by not taking advantage of maximising profits during a crisis (36 percent), and taking care of customers (32 percent).

What respondents found less impactful was providing new products (10 percent), having an established track record of responding well in times of crisis (17 percent) and statements about strong moral principles such as integrity (19 percent). When it comes to brand communications, Indians are more interested in the operational impact of COVID-19 compared to sales and promotional marketing.

The top three messages respondents wanted to hear were how the business is responding to the crisis (75 percent), the impact on the distribution (48 percent), and information on products and services (48 percent).

