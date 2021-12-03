7 Products You Won't Believe Tech Companies Like Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, More Are Selling

Tech companies like Apple, Tesla, Xiaomi, Microsoft and more are known for their gadgets and services like the iPhone, iCloud, Tesla cars, and more. However, some tech companies also sell products that aren’t gadgets. Case in point - Tesla’s famous Tequila, Xiaomi’s sneakers, and even Apple’s recent polishing cloth. While it is unusual for these company’s to sell products like this, it almost always works for their business. For example, Apple’s polishing cloth, despite costing an outrageous Rs 1,900, sold out soon after its launch. Same way, Tesla’s “Cyberwhistle" which is just a whistle that is given a Tesla Cybertruck-like design cost $50 (roughly Rs 3,700) but got sold out soon after Elon Musk made the announcement. We have listed out some such unusual offerings from tech companies. Let us take a look.

1. Microsoft’s Ugly Sweater for Christmas - With Christmas around the corner, Microsoft recently released its Windows software theme ‘ugly sweater,’ inspired by Minesweeper. The Microsoft ‘Christmas Special’ sweater comes in a single colour option and six sizes (small, large, medium, and three XL versions). The round-neck sweater carries a Christmas tree made of Minesweeper blocks with snowflakes around. Near the neck region, we can notice the date 1990, the year the classic game first came out, and the current year 2021. Around the next, we can notice the classic Windows logo on the left and the close button on the right.

2. Tesla Whistle - In one some of the most bizzare things that tech companies make, Tesla’s latest “Cyberwhistle" is the most recent. CEO Elon Musk‘s idea that people “should not waste their money on the silly Apple cloth" made the Tesla Cybertruck-inspired Cyberwhistle sell out hours after the CEO’s announcement. The limited-edition whistle is inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck and is a “premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish." Tesla says that the whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility. The Cyberwhistle costs $50 (roughly Rs 3,700).

3. Apple Cloth - Apple, alongside this year’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, launched the Apple Polishing Cloth - a microfiber cloth from Apple to clean Apple gadgets. The Apple cloth costs Rs 1,900 ($19.99 in US). The micro fibre cloth has an Apple stamp on it and is made of nonabrasive materials. Apple recommends using “soft, lint-free cloth" and avoiding “abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items" to clean its products. This Rs 1,900 cloth is supposed to be a fix for all this. Apple says that the new Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.

4. Tesla Tequila - Last year, Elon Musk’s Tesla launched its own tequila, two years after promising Tesla fans a “Tesla Tequila," which was earlier said to be called the “Teslaquila." The agave-based liquor was soon sold out after its launch and comes in a sleek, lightning bolt-designed bottle, a lot different than what Musk imagined when he touted the Tequila. The Tesla Tequila costs $250 (roughly Rs 18,700) and is produced by Southern California-based spirits brand Nosotros Tequila.

5. OnePlus Backpack - Not as unusual as a bottle of tequila or a cleaning cloth, Chinese brand OnePlus sells backpacks for its fans. The OnePlus Urban Traveler Backpack comes with a fabric that is both splash proof and has a leather feel. The OnePlus Urban Traveler Backpack comes with a total of 9 pockets and is available for purchase in two different colours. The backpack costs Rs 3,699 and is available for purchase on OnePlus’ official website.

6. Xiaomi sneakers - Chinese giant Xiaomi also sells sneakers. Yes, you heard that right, the Xiaomi Men’s sports shoes 2 are priced at Rs 2,999 and comes in three colours - black, blue, and grey. The Xiaomi Men’s Sport Shoes 2 come with Xiaomi’s 5-in-1 Moulding Technology and have a shock absorbent, slip resistant design. The shoes come with a 10-fishbone structure that improves balance.

7. Tesla Apparel - Like the Whistle and Tequila, Tesla also sells apparel. This includes T-shirts, caps, hoodies, joggers, jackets, beanies, socks, and shorts. We all remember the famous red satin shorts from the Elon Musk-led EV maker that had a gold trim and a “S3XY" in gold written across the back. S3XY resembles the four car models that Tesla makes.

